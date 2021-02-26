AUD/USD: Poised to extend its current decline, but not for much

The AUD/USD pair hit 0.8006 on Thursday, a fresh three-year high, but it was all downhill from there. The aussie fell to 0.7730 on Friday, bouncing just modestly ahead of the weekly close. Nonetheless, the bearish potential is limited, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, informs.
Key quotes
“The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Tuesday, while the country will publish Services PMIs on Wednesday. Australia will also publish Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at -1.8% and the final reading of January Retail Sales.”
“The US will also publish its official ISM PMIs next week, while Markit will release the final versions of its own indexes. On Friday, the US will publish the February Nonfarm Payroll report. At the time being, the market expects a 110K increase in job creation and an unemployment rate of 6.4%.”
“A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 0.7710, the immediate support level. The next relevant level is 0.7640, en route to 0.7563, the February low.”
“The most relevant resistance level is 0.7820, as if the aussie manages to run beyond it, it has room to extend its advance towards the 0.8000 threshold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
