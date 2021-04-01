AUD/USD picks up bids from weekly low amid sour sentiment, mixed Aussie data

- AUD/USD bounces off fresh following its drop to the lowest in a week.
- Australia’s trade surplus eased, Retail Sales recovered in February.
- Greater Brisbane lockdown will be off from today, no new covid cases in NSW.
- Business groups pour cold water on the face of Biden’s infrastructure spending plan.
Following its drop to the one-week low, AUD/USD recovers from 0.7579 to 0.7590 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote struggles to justify mixed data from Australia and confusing signals on risk catalysts but respects the latest optimism concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) at home.
Australia’s Trade Balance eases from 9700M forecast to 7529M, versus 10142M prior, whereas Retail Sales shrank less than initial estimations of -1.1% to -0.8% in February. Further details suggest Imports rose beyond -2.0% prior to +5.0% and the Exports dropped from 6.0% to -1.0% for the reported period.
Additionally, the Aussie housing figures comprising Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes eased in February versus early Asia’s upbeat release of AiG Performance of Mfg Index for March, 59.9 versus 58.8 prior.
It should be noted that the news suggesting no lockdown extension in Australia’s Brisbane and an absence of fresh covid cases in the New South Wales favored the AUD/USD bulls.
However, the market’s sluggish reaction to US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan, amid fears of rejection in the Senate, joins the US-China tussle to weigh on the risk. Also on the negative side were the mixed updates concerning the virus vaccines.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.13% intraday gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay positive around 1.75%.
Moving on, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, expected 51.3 versus 50.9 previous readouts, can offer immediate direction ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. Though, major attention will be given to the risk news, mainly concerning the stimulus and virus.
Technical analysis
Multiple pullbacks from the 0.7700 immediate hurdle suggest AUD/USD bears’ determination to break the 0.7562-57 support-zone including lows marked since late December 2020.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7582
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.7598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7693
|Daily SMA50
|0.7725
|Daily SMA100
|0.763
|Daily SMA200
|0.7385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7677
