- AUD/USD is expected to surrender the 0.6700 support on lower-than-expected China import data.
- Earlier, the Australian GDP data remained a little lower than estimates on a quarterly basis.
- The DXY has refreshed its two-decade high at 110.61 on soaring hawkish Fed bets.
The AUD/USD pair is eyeing a slippage below the immediate support of 0.6700 after the release of downbeat China’s import data. Chinese imports have landed extremely lower at 0.3% against the expectations and the former release of 1.1% and 2.3% respectively. Also, the export data have been trimmed to 7.1% vs. estimates of 12.8%. China’s Trade Balance has slipped sharply to $79.39B against the expectations of $92.7B. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China.
The week has remained too much volatile for the aussie bulls. First, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points consecutively for fourth time and pushed the OCR to 2.35%. Also, the RBA provided a further roadmap by setting a target for interest rates at 3.85%, which will be met next year. Also, discussed the peak of the inflation rate, which is seen at 7%.
Then, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, were mostly decent. The economic data landed at 0.9%, lower than the expectations of 1% but above the prior release of 0.8% on a quarterly basis. However, the annual data has improved to 3.6% against the estimates and the prior print of 3.5% and 3.3% respectively.
Too many catalysts this week are confusing the market participants in designing positions for the AUD/USD pair. Right from the rate hike decision by the RBA to mixed GDP numbers, investors are in fix to chase downside momentum due to an upbeat US dollar index (DXY) or shift to aussie bulls.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed it's two-decade high at 110.61 as odds of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have increased significantly. The speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell, scheduled on Thursday will dictate the likely monetary policy action.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0113
|Today Daily Change %
|1.68
|Today daily open
|0.6735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6922
|Daily SMA50
|0.69
|Daily SMA100
|0.6986
|Daily SMA200
|0.712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6833
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6727
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6659
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.1450
GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.1400 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Meanwhile, the cautious market mood is providing a boost to the dollar ahead of Fed's Beige Book.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.