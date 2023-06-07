AUD/USD pauses RBA-led rally below 0.6700 as Australia Q1 GDP disappoints, China trade data eyed

- AUD/USD retreats from three-week high on downbeat Aussie economic growth figures.
- Australia Q1 GDP rose 0.2% QoQ versus 0.3% expected, 0.5% prior.
- RBA’s hawkish surprise, Governor Lowe’s hints of further rate hikes keep Aussie pair buyers hopeful.
- China trade numbers, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
AUD/USD reverses from the highest levels in three weeks after Australia’s first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print a downbeat outcome early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair trims the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) led gains to 0.6675 by staying mildly bid, despite the latest fall, amid a sluggish session.
That said, Aussie Q1 GDP rose 0.2% QoQ compared to 0.5% previous readings and 0.3% market forecasts. On the same line, the yearly GDP came in as 2.3% versus the analysts’ estimation of 2.4% YoY and 2.7% previous readings.
Also read: Aussie Gross Domestic Product (Q1): Miss by 0.1% QoQ and YoY, AUD/USD in 15 pip rangesteady
RBA Governor Philip Lowe signaled further rate hikes from the Aussie central bank and propelled the five-day uptrend of the Aussie pair. That said, the policymaker said, “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required, depending on how economy and inflation evolve.” It should be known that the RBA surprised markets for the second time in a row by announcing a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike on Tuesday.
Also read: RBA’s Lowe: Too early to declare victory in the battle against inflation
While the Aussie GDP fails to tame the RBA-inspired optimism for the AUD/USD buyers, the softer US Dollar adds strength to the pair’s upside momentum.
US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce while taking offers around 104.00, down 0.10% on a day by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies suffers from downbeat market bets on the Fed’s next move. That said, the interest rate futures show a nearly 15% probability of a June rate hike. The reason could be linked to downbeat United States activity data released on Monday, as well as the previously dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Officials ahead of the pre-Fed blackout.
Additionally favoring the AUD/USD bulls could be the cautious optimism in the markets, as portrayed by the mildly bid US stock futures and sluggish Treasury bond yields.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the Aussie Q1 GDP, AUD/USD pair traders should wait for China trade numbers for April for clear directions. However, the bulls are likely to keep the reins amid the latest RBA versus Fed divergence.
Technical analysis
Although, an upside break of the previous support line stretched from early March, around 0.6620 by the press time, joins successful trading beyond the 50-DMA level surrounding 0.6665 to favor the AUD/USD bulls, the 200-DMA hurdle of near the 0.6700 threshold caps the Aussie pair’s run-up.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.668
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6613
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6748
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6700 on Australian Q1 GDP miss
AUD/USD is struggling to extend its rebound while trading below 0.6700 after the Australian Q1 GDP missed estimates with 0.2% QoQ. The pair, however, remains underpinned by the hawkish comments from RBA Governor Lowe, following the central bank's second unexpected rate hike.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 139.50 on falling US Treasury bond yields
USD/JPY is extending its pullback below 139.50 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by the ongoing sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is dragging the US Dollar lower. Focus shifts to Japanese Q1 GDP data, in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold eyes further upside past $1,950 with inverse H&S in offing, softer US Dollar
Gold price prints a three-day winning streak near $1,965 as the US Dollar remains depressed during early Wednesday. In doing so, the precious metal also cheers hopes of China’s more stimulus and the cautious optimism in the markets.
Coinbase finds support from Third Circuit court against SEC as its stock COIN falls by 18%
Coinbase is still reeling from the bearishness of the last two days as its stock attempts to recover. But as the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange bounces back, it seems to have found a way to bring the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to answer some crucial questions it has been avoiding for a year now.
Readying for hawkish Fed
S&P 500 made two runs over 4,300, yet was rejected in each. Bonds though didn‘t paint universally negative picture – only the sectoral composition of the decline did.