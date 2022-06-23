- AUD/USD bounces off intraday low, stays around weekly bottom.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid confusion over Fed Powell’s testimony and recent fears surrounding recession.
- Aussie PMIs came in mixed for June but support the RBA’s hawkish bias.
- US preliminary PMIs for June, the second round of Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD consolidates recent losses around the weekly low during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair picks up bids from intraday bottom to 0.6920 by the press time.
The Aussie pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the US dollar’s retreat amid chatters surrounding no major deviation in the Fed’s monetary policy path versus already known. It’s worth noting that Aussie PMIs also put a floor under the AUD/USD prices earlier in the day.
Preliminary readings of Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for June came in mixed as the Manufacturing and Services PMIs rose past market forecasts and priors but the Composite PMI eased below the previous readouts. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.8 versus 54.7 expected and 55.7 prior whereas the S&P Global Services PMI rose past 49.1 market consensus to 52.6, versus 53.2 previous readings. It should be noted that the Composite PMI eased below 52.9 to 52.6 in June.
Elsewhere, US Dollar Index (DXY) fades bounce off the weekly low as sellers flirt with 104.10 of late. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s justification for the recent rate hike, the biggest since 1994, managed to gain acceptance, at least during the first round of the Testimony on the bi-annual Monetary Policy Report. However, Powell’s rejection of the need for a heavy rate increase seemed to exert downside pressure on the greenback afterward.
Additionally, the latest weakness in commodity prices, especially the oil prices and recently downbeat US data could also be linked to the AUD/USD pair’s latest recovery. That said, WTI crude oil prices dropped 0.85% to $103.50, down for the second consecutive day around the lowest levels in six weeks. The black gold’s latest weakness could be linked to the bearish weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). Furthermore, talks that US President Joe Biden will announce gas tax relief by the end of the week also weighed on the oil prices.
It’s worth observing that the latest US figures concerning housing and activities have been softer for May, which in turn eases the pressure on the Fed to tame inflation.
Alternatively, fears of higher US employment data for June, spread by Reuter’s piece, seem to challenge AUD/USD bulls. The news said, “An early look at the state of the US job market in June from payroll provider UKG suggests some strengthening, even as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates sharply and economists raise alarms over the likelihood of a recession. On the same line is Reuters’ poll suggesting ECB’s rate hikes to 0.75% by the end of 2022, versus 0.0% at the latest.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear directions while US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around the weekly low, down 2.8 basis points to 3.13% by the press time.
Moving on, US S&P Global PMIs for June and the weekly Jobless Claims data will precede the second round of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony will be important for the AUD/USD traders to determine short-term moves. However, major attention will be given to recession fears.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD remains sidelined between a six-week-old support line and a downward sloping resistance trend line from June 08, respectively near 0.6880 and 0.6955.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6913
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.6927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7084
|Daily SMA50
|0.7109
|Daily SMA100
|0.7216
|Daily SMA200
|0.7236
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6881
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.685
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7022
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7069
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!