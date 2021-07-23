AUD/USD pares early losses, stays below 0.7400

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is moving sideways in a tight range on Friday.
  • PMI data from Australia show a contraction in private sector's business activity.
  • US Dollar Index posts small daily gains near 93.00.

The AUD/USD pair closed the previous two trading days modestly higher but lost its traction during the Asian trading hours. After dropping to a daily low of 0.7359, however, the pair managed to erase its losses and was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.7378.

Disappointing PMI figures hurt AUD

Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI fell sharply to 44.2 in July's advanced estimate from 56.8 in June. Although the Manufacturing PMI stayed comfortably above 50, the Composite PMI arrived at 45.2, showing a contraction in the private sector's economic activity.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways near 93.00, making it difficult for AUD/USD to make a decisive move in either direction.

Later in the session, the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for July will be featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, the S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures both gain around 0.5%, suggesting that the greenback could struggle to gather additional strength in the second half of the day with risk flows dominating the markets.

UOB Group analysts noted that the downward pressure on AUD/USD has "more or less dissipated" following Thursday's rebound and said that they expect the pair to move sideways between 0.7320 and 0.7450 in the near term.

AUD/USD stays side-lined between 0.7320 and 0.7450 – UOB.

Additional levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7378
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.7379
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7462
Daily SMA50 0.7602
Daily SMA100 0.7656
Daily SMA200 0.7591
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7398
Previous Daily Low 0.7342
Previous Weekly High 0.7504
Previous Weekly Low 0.7391
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7363
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7348
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7316
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7291
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7404
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7429
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7461

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs

EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs

EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.

Gold News

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.

Read more

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures