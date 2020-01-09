- Australia's trade surplus widened to 5,8 billion AUD in November.
- Annual CPI in China remained unchanged at 4.5% in December.
- US Dollar Index advances to 97.50 area ahead of speeches by FOMC members.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to find direction during the Asian session amid mixed macroeconomic data releases and turned south ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.06% on the day at 0.6861.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Australia's trade surplus widened to 5,8 billion AUD from 4.5 billion AUD in October but came in below the market expectation of 5.9 billion AUD. Commenting on the data, "much of the sharp improvement in the trade position has been due to resources exports but the weak A$ has also helped services exports, while soft domestic growth has kept a lid on imports," noted Westpac analysts.
In the meantime, the data from China showed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stayed unchanged at 4.5% on a yearly basis in December and missed analysts' estimate of 4.7%.
USD stays strong ahead of speeches by Fed officials
On the other hand, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yield on Wednesday and the better-than-expected ADP reading helped the greenback outperform its major rivals. With the US Dollar Index extending its rebound on Thursday, the pair struggled to stay in its consolidation channel and dropped into the negative territory. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.1% on the day at 97.40.
Later in the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the United States and Federal Open Market Committee members Kaplan, Kashkari and Williams' speeches will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6863
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6925
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6831
|Daily SMA200
|0.6895
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6923
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
