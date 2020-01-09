AUD/USD pares early gains, turns red near 0.6860

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Australia's trade surplus widened to 5,8 billion AUD in November.
  • Annual CPI in China remained unchanged at 4.5% in December.
  • US Dollar Index advances to 97.50 area ahead of speeches by FOMC members.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to find direction during the Asian session amid mixed macroeconomic data releases and turned south ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.06% on the day at 0.6861.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Australia's trade surplus widened to 5,8 billion AUD from 4.5 billion AUD in October but came in below the market expectation of 5.9 billion AUD. Commenting on the data, "much of the sharp improvement in the trade position has been due to resources exports but the weak A$ has also helped services exports, while soft domestic growth has kept a lid on imports," noted Westpac analysts.

In the meantime, the data from China showed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stayed unchanged at 4.5% on a yearly basis in December and missed analysts' estimate of 4.7%. 

USD stays strong ahead of speeches by Fed officials

On the other hand, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yield on Wednesday and the better-than-expected ADP reading helped the greenback outperform its major rivals. With the US Dollar Index extending its rebound on Thursday, the pair struggled to stay in its consolidation channel and dropped into the negative territory. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.1% on the day at 97.40.

Later in the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the United States and Federal Open Market Committee members Kaplan, Kashkari and Williams' speeches will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6863
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.6866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6925
Daily SMA50 0.6869
Daily SMA100 0.6831
Daily SMA200 0.6895
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6886
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6847
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6809
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6905
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech

GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the lowest in 2020. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data

EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground.

EUR/USD News

Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions

Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions

Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.

Read more

WTI: In a phase of bearish consolidation amid Mid-East calm

WTI: In a phase of bearish consolidation amid Mid-East calm

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trading with small gains in a narrow range around the 60 handle so far this Thursday, as the dust settles over the Iranian retaliation aftermath while broad US dollar strength limits any upside attempts.

Oil News

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures