AUD/USD: Off multi-day low to revisit mid-0.7000 area amid market consolidation

- AUD/USD trims weekly losses while bouncing off the lowest since July 20.
- Queensland eases border restrictions for NSW but not for Greater Sydney.
- US dollar index snaps a two-day winning streak to ease from the monthly high.
- Risk-tone wobbles amid virus woes, fears of delay in the US stimulus.
AUD/USD seesaws around intraday high of 0.7056, currently near 0.7050, while printing 0.30% gains on a day amid the early Friday’s trading. The pair earlier benefited from Australia’s mixed economics as well as the US dollar’s retracement from the monthly high. Though, the latest run-up could be traced from easing activity restrictions at home.
As per the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update from Annastacia Palaszczuk, Premier of Queensland, quoted by the ABC News, “Queensland will open its borders to travellers from most of New South Wales but continue to ban travellers from Greater Sydney.” Also, concerns that Pacific nations are mostly recovered from wave 2.0 of the virus have helped the AUD/USD prices.
Additionally, the US dollar index (DXY) eases from the highest in a month amid the record daily covid cases in America as well as mounting worries that the US Congress won’t be able to deliver the COVID-19 stimulus soon. As a result, the DXY prints 0.15% intraday losses while snapping a two-day run-up, currently around 93.80.
The market remains gloomy as not only the US but Europe and the UK also flash signs of a wider resurgence of the deadline virus and another round of the national lockdowns. Hence, stocks in Asia-Pacific remain mildly offered whereas S&P 500 Futures drop 0.80% by press time.
Earlier in the day, Australia’s Private Sector Credit weakened below 0.2% forecast to 0.1% in September whereas Producer Price Index (PPI) for the third quarter (Q3) defied -0.7% expectations and -1.2% levels with +0.4% QoQ data.
With the markets looking for clear direction amid a light calendar, risk catalysts and the second-tier data from the US should be watched carefully. Though, risk aversion is likely to keep weighing on the AUD/USD prices.
Technical analysis
An extended recovery towards a 50-day EMA level of 0.7135 can’t be ruled out if the quote manages to clear the immediate upside hurdle of 0.7065, comprising the 100-day EMA. Until then, the 0.7000 psychological magnet and 200-day EMA level around 0.6950 can lure the AUD/USD bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.705
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.7029
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7125
|Daily SMA50
|0.7189
|Daily SMA100
|0.7112
|Daily SMA200
|0.6799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7077
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7002
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.702
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off monthly low, still below 1.1700 ahead of EZ GDP
EUR/USD charts a recovery as the haven demand for the dollar has weakened despite continued risk aversion in stock markets. With markets focused on virus resurgence, the German GDP could be a non-event. However, Eurozone's preliminary CPI for October could move the EUR pair.
GBP/USD: Drops for third day towards 1.2900 on chatters of UK’s national lockdown
GBP/USD reverses pullback from the lowest in two weeks while easing to 1.2900. More than a dozen area in the UK will have tougher activity restrictions, pressure mounts for national lockdown. Brexit talks keep dwindling around fisheries off-late.
Gold stalls rebound, monthly lows of $1860 back in sight
Gold turns south once again, eyeing a test of the monthly low of $1860, as the US dollar regains footing across the board amid persisting risk-off mood. However, the bulls could find strong demand in $1,850's.
Eurozone Third Quarter GDP Preview: The best view may be to the rear
The eurozone economy recovered from its pandemic closure in the third quarter but a second wave of infections and partial shutdowns in Germany and France have reignited fears that the 19-member monetary union and the 27-member EU may be headed for a second recession.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.