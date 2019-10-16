AUD/USD off lows, still in the red below mid-0.6700s

- Fresh tensions between the US and China weighed on the China-proxy Aussie.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit the downside.
- Investors now look forward to the US retail sales data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit found some support near the 0.6725 region and recovered few pips from daily lows.
The pair extended its recent pullback from levels just above the 0.6800 round-figure mark, touched last week, and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Wednesday amid fresh trade uncertainty.
Trade uncertainties continues to exert pressure
Fresh signs of strains on relations between the world's two largest economies reemerged after China criticized the new US legislation as supportive of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and dented investors’ appetite for riskier assets.
The latest development further dampened prospects for an immediate resolution of the prolonged US-China and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some fresh downward pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Meanwhile, the ongoing fall in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and helped limit any deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to recover around 20 pips from daily lows, back closer to mid-0.6700s.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery move or remains depressed as market participants now look forward to Wednesday's important release of the US monthly retail sales data for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6743
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6758
|Daily SMA50
|0.6778
|Daily SMA100
|0.6863
|Daily SMA200
|0.6976
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.679
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6742
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6811
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6704
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US Retail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD loses 1.27 amid pessimism about Brexit
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.27 as UK PM Johnson is yet to convince the DUP to support the contours of the Brexit deal. Intense negotiations continue in Brussels and London. UK CPI missed with 1.7%.
USD/JPY eases from 2-month tops, downside seems limited
Fading safe-haven demand continued weighing on the JPY and provided a goodish lift on Tuesday. The ongoing slide in the US bond yields undermined the USD and kept a lid on any further move up.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Forex Today: Boris on the brink of a Brexit deal, trade concerns reemerge, US Retail Sales eyed
Brexit negotiations: The UK and the EU seem close to a deal that includes an open border on the island of Ireland and a customs border in the Irish Sea.