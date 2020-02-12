AUD/USD nears five-day high around 0.6740 with eyes on RBA’s Lowe

- AUD/USD registers four three-day winning streak.
- Expectations that the coronavirus is a short-term disappointment to markets keep favoring the risk-recovery.
- Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations and RBA’s Lowe will decorate the economic calendar in Asia.
AUD/USD remains modestly changed to 0.6737 as the Australian markets open for trading on Thursday. The Aussie pair recently benefited from broad risk reset while the latest pause in run-up could be attributed to the upcoming speech by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
Markets less fearful of Coronavirus risk…
Despite claiming more than 1,000 lives and weighing on trade sentiment for the last few days, coronavirus is losing its negative effects as global policymakers, including the Fed Chair and the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, consider it a short-term risk.
Even so, the Global rating giant Fitch and the World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent alarming signals if the epidemic stretches for long.
However, the market players gave more emphasis to the positives than the negative notes while fueling the risk-tone. That said, the US 10-year treasury yields gained nearly five basis points to 1.637% whereas Wall Street had another day to the record highs by the end of their trading for Wednesday.
Will Lowe follow Orr?
Following the upbeat remarks from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr during Wednesday, the RBA leader Philip Lowe is awaited to speak on what he thinks for coronavirus. The RBA chief is scheduled to Economic Leadership Forum, in Melbourne, where audience questions are also expected. During his latest remarks on February 06, the central banker mentioned that the coronavirus risks to Australia are higher than SARS.
Ahead of the RBA’s Lowe’s public appearance, Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations for February, expected 4.3% versus 4.7% prior, will be the key to watch.
It’s worth mentioning that the US Federal Reserve Chair Powell reiterated his cautiously optimistic testimony and continued to spread the risk-on move. In doing so, the US dollar dropped against broadly strong commodity-linked currencies including the Australian dollar.
Technical Analysis
With the quote nearing a six-week-old falling trend line, at 0.6745 now, traders will wait for a clear upside to aim for a 21-day SMA level of 0.6770. Alternatively, 10-day SMA near 0.6715 acts as immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6737
|Today Daily Change
|23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|0.6714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6778
|Daily SMA50
|0.6854
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6737
|Previous Daily Low
|0.668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6775
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-day high around 0.6740 with eyes on RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD remains modestly changed to 0.6737 as the Australian markets open for trading on Thursday. The Aussie pair recently benefited from broad risk reset while the latest pause in run-up could be attributed to the upcoming speech by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
USD/JPY: Greenback grinds up above the 110.00 figure vs. yen
USD/JPY is trading in a rising wedge while above the main SMAs. The spot is challenging the 110.10 resistance and bulls want to break above it to reach January highs near the 110.34 level.
A 378.10% rise in less than 4 months is Tezos the new Bitcoin?
According to their site, Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications backed by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders.
Gold: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed an early dip to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1566 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.