AUD/USD loses traction on US-China trade headlines, drops to 10-day lows near 0.6850

- US Pres. Trump says he is yet to decide on rolling back the accumulated tariffs.
- US Dollar Index gains more than 1% this week.
- RBA lowers GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 2.25%.
Despite the broad-based USD strength throughout the week, the AUD/USD pair didn't have a difficult time holding above the 0.6900 handle as the heightened hopes of the United States and China simultaneously reducing import tariffs as part of the phase-one of the trade deal helped antipodeans find demand.
US-China trade agreement not a done deal
However, with US President Donald Trump noting that he hasn't yet agreed to roll back tariffs on Friday, the AUD lost its traction and the pair slumped to its lowest level in more than a week. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6851, adding 0.65% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) reiterated that the board is prepared to ease the policy further if needed and lowered the 2019 growth forecast down to 2.25%.
On the other hand, the greenback continued to outperform its major rivals with the US Dollar Index climbing to its highest level since mid-October at 98.40. As of writing, the index was a tad below that level, adding 0.27% on the day and 1.3% on the week. The only data from the US on Friday showed that consumer confidence improved slightly in early November but was largely ignored by the market participants.
- US: UoM Consumer Confidence Index edged up to 95.7 in November vs. 95.9 expected
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Australia on Monday and the US investors will be observing the Veterans Day, suggesting that the market action will likely remain subdued.
Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6852
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|0.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6847
|Daily SMA50
|0.681
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6914
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
Gold rebounds to $1,465 area as Trump downplays China trade deal
After slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,456.33 in the early trading hours of the American session, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand amid souring market sentiment.
Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool
The Blockchain industry is living the best moments of the year. Although prices are not reflecting this, there is confidence that the adoption by the traditional industrial base will finally accelerate sharply.