AUD/USD loses traction on US-China trade headlines, drops to 10-day lows near 0.6850

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Pres. Trump says he is yet to decide on rolling back the accumulated tariffs.
  • US Dollar Index gains more than 1% this week.
  • RBA lowers GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 2.25%.

Despite the broad-based USD strength throughout the week, the AUD/USD pair didn't have a difficult time holding above the 0.6900 handle as the heightened hopes of the United States and China simultaneously reducing import tariffs as part of the phase-one of the trade deal helped antipodeans find demand.

US-China trade agreement not a done deal

However, with US President Donald Trump noting that he hasn't yet agreed to roll back tariffs on Friday, the AUD lost its traction and the pair slumped to its lowest level in more than a week. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6851, adding 0.65% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) reiterated that the board is prepared to ease the policy further if needed and lowered the 2019 growth forecast down to 2.25%.

On the other hand, the greenback continued to outperform its major rivals with the US Dollar Index climbing to its highest level since mid-October at 98.40. As of writing, the index was a tad below that level, adding 0.27% on the day and 1.3% on the week. The only data from the US on Friday showed that consumer confidence improved slightly in early November but was largely ignored by the market participants.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Australia on Monday and the US investors will be observing the Veterans Day, suggesting that the market action will likely remain subdued. 

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6852
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6847
Daily SMA50 0.681
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6914
Previous Daily Low 0.6861
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6894
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6839
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6922
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6975

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

