US: UoM Consumer Confidence Index edged up to 95.7 in November vs. 95.9 expected

UoM data shows consumer confidence is expected to improve slightly in November.

Greenback showed a limited reaction to the sentiment data.

The University of Michigan's latest Surveys of Consumers revealed that the Index of Consumer Sentiment in November's advanced estimate improved slightly to 95.7 from 95.5 in October but came in below the market expectation of 95.9.

"Consumers did voice a slightly more positive outlook for the economy, which was offset by a slightly less favorable outlook for their own personal finances," noted Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin. "Spontaneous negative references to tariffs were still mentioned by one-in-four consumers in early November."

The US Dollar Index largely ignored the data and was last up 0.2% on a daily basis at 98.32.