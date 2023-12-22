AUD/USD loses momentum after hitting five-month highs above 0.6800

  • US consumer inflation declined more than expected in November.
  • US Dollar Index slides to its lowest level since July 27.
  • The AUD/USD holds firm, maintaining important weekly gains.

During the American session, the AUD/USD pair rose to 0.6824, reaching its highest intraday level since July, driven by broad-based Dollar weakness. It is holding onto its weekly gains, remaining near 0.6800.

Mixed US data: inflation approaches Fed's target

The latest important US economic report for 2023 showed that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Core PCE) rose 0.1% in November, below the market consensus of 0.2%. The headline PCE declined for the first time since 2020. Another report indicated a 5.5% increase in Durable Goods Orders in November, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose in December to 69.7 from 69.4.

The market reaction to the US data was limited. The numbers continue to indicate a robust economy and inflation approaching the Federal Reserve's target. Following the data, easing expectations rose, while US Treasury yields remained relatively steady.

The US Dollar index (DXY) dropped to 101.42, the lowest level since July, boosting the AUD/USD to approach 0.6825. The Australian Dollar is holding above 0.6800, set for its second consecutive weekly gain, reaffirming the bullish outlook. However, risks remain as the US economic performance could lead to the Fed cutting interest rates after other central banks, including the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Technical outlook 

The AUD/USD remains within an ascending channel on the daily chart; however, it is nearing the upper limit, which could potentially limit the rally and prompt a period of consolidation. Conversely, a breakout above the upper limit at 0.6830 could trigger acceleration, targeting 0.6850.

In the event of a downward correction, initial support may be found around the 0.6770 area, followed by 0.6725. If it falls below 0.6600, the outlook would shift from bullish to neutral/bearish.

AUD/USD daily chart 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6813
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.6802
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6642
Daily SMA50 0.6503
Daily SMA100 0.6467
Daily SMA200 0.6579
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.6724
Previous Weekly High 0.6729
Previous Weekly Low 0.654
Previous Monthly High 0.6677
Previous Monthly Low 0.6318
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6754
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.675
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6672
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6854
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6906

 

 

