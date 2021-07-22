AUD/USD: Looks set to regain 0.7400 on softer USD, bears not out of the woods

- AUD/USD holds onto corrective pullback from yearly low, portrayed the last two days.
- Greenback refreshed weekly lows before closing slightly up, stimulus optimism, data play their role.
- ECB was a dull affair despite being dovish, Aussie covid conditions remain grim.
- Preliminary numbers of July PMIs will direct intraday moves with eyes on next week’s FOMC.
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7384, printing three-day recovery from year’s low, amid early Friday morning in Asia. Although the US dollar pullback and cautious optimism in the markets helped the quote to gain the most among G10 currency, the Aussie pair stays on the way to print a fourth weekly loss amid the coronavirus concerns.
A gradually firming hope of getting US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending passed through the Senate joins a bit relief to the policymakers in deciding the debt ceiling seems to pave the way for the market’s somewhat brighter mood despite the covid woes.
Although US Senators pushed back the infrastructure spending vote to Monday, Democrats are too optimistic and are ready to work over the weekend to get their leader’s plan passed. On the other hand, the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said, per Bloomberg, “US lawmakers likely have until October or November to raise or suspend the debt limit.” This will avail the American diplomats a bit more time than the July 31 deadline when the debt limit will be $22 trillion for the last time, set in 2019.
Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB) matched wide market expectations of keeping the monetary policy unchanged with dovish forward guidance, suitable to the new inflation targeting method. While the same helped the US dollar to recover early Thursday losses, the greenback couldn’t gain much against Antipodeans than the EUR.
On the contrary, Australia’s largest daily infections since September 2020 and a surprise spike in the US Jobless Claims seem to challenge the sentiment. Also, the escalating US-China tussles, amid American support to Canberra’s trade dispute with Beijing, China’s National Security Law action in Hong Kong and US ties with Taiwan, add pressure on the market’s mood and the AUD/USD prices due to its risk barometer status.
Amid these plays, Wall Street registers the least daily gains in three days whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields eased to 1.27%.
Looking forward, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) PMIs for July will be the immediate catalysts for AUD/USD ahead of the US initial activity data for the said month. It should be noted that RBA Governor Philip Lowe was to speak around 22:45 GMT of Thursday, Friday for Asia, but the event was postponed by the organizers, due to the covid outbreak, to unspecified time and hence it becomes a surprise. Even so, the quote remains on the bear’s table as the Delta covid variant has started fueling the death toll.
Technical analysis
Short-term AUD/USD buyers remain hopeful until the quote stays above tops marked in September and November 2020, around 0.7340–45. However, early July lows and highs marked during August 2020 offer nearby key resistance around 0.7415. Hence, an area between 0.7340 and 0.7415 seems to restrict the pair’s nearby moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7386
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.7359
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7472
|Daily SMA50
|0.7609
|Daily SMA100
|0.766
|Daily SMA200
|0.7589
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7363
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7288
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7411
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD down as ECB fails to impress
The shared currency edged lower against all of its major rivals after the ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged, failed to clarify the future of monetary policy.
GBP/USD retreats but holds into daily gains
GBP/USD topped 1.3787, now trading sub-1.3750 amid renewed demand for the dollar. Eyes remain on EU-UK tension over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
XAU/USD consolidates above $1,800 as sellers fail to retain control
Gold remains on track to end the day little changed.100-day SMA continues to act as strong support. XAU/USD near-term technical outlook stays neutral with a slight bearish bias.
Ethereum price looks strong and ETH dares to dream of $2,700 again
ETH price got a positive lift in the recovery of the global market. BTC and other major cryptocurrencies were back in the news after attention from Musk, Dorsey. Some short-term profit taking is taking effect, but more upside is yet to come.
ECB helps European markets to hold gains
The ECB meeting has helped investors maintain an optimistic outlook, but the FTSE 100 has struggled thanks to losses for oil and mining names.