AUD/USD looks bearish/neutral near term – UOB

AUD/USD could slip back to lower levels ahead of some consolidation in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD traded between 0.6743 and 0.6788 yesterday, lower and narrower than our expected sideway trading range of 0.6755/0.6805. Downward pressure has picked up slightly and AUD could edge lower to 0.6730 from here. The next support at 0.6705 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 0.6770 but only a move above 0.6785 would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The positive underlying tone that we highlighted on Monday (14 Oct, spot at 0.6795) has dissipated as AUD slumped by -0.39% yesterday (0.6751). The price action was not exactly surprising as we highlighted “further AUD strength only likely if there is a NY closing above 0.6805”. From here, AUD is deemed to have moved into a sideway-trading phase even though the near-term bias is for it to probe the bottom of the expected 0.6670/0.6785 range first”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
