AUD/USD lacks strength for a decisive move above 0.6680 despite hawkish RBA commentary

- AUD/USD has sensed stiff resistance around 0.6680 despite the RBA being open for further interest rate hikes.
- Australian Q1GDP missed estimates as higher interest rates are impacting the overall growth.
- US Goods and Trade Balance are expected to show a wider deficit of $75.2B vs. the prior deficit of $64.2B.
The AUD/USD pair is consistently failing to climb above the immediate resistance of 0.6680 in the European session. The Aussie asset is not getting the required strength despite a hawkish commentary came from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
On Tuesday, RBA Governor Philip Lower raised its Official Cash Rate (OCR) surprisingly by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.10%. RBA’s Lowe cited that despite Australian inflation having peaked now but is extremely far from the desired rate. Therefore, RBA’s Lowe announced that more interest rate hikes are appropriate to keep pressure on inflation.
Investors should note that the monthly Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebounded to 6.8% in April from the 6.4% figure recorded for March.
In the Asian session, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported weaker-than-anticipated Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Quarterly GDP was expanded by 0.2% while the street was anticipating an expansion of 0.3%, which was revised lower from the prior print of 0.6%. On an annual basis, Q1 GDP dropped to 2.3% vs. the estimates of 2.4% and the former release of 2.6%.
Post the release of Australia’s Q1 GDP data, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that “rising interest rates are clearly impacting the economic growth,” He further added, “Growth momentum is waning,”
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have surrendered gains generated in Asia, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The USD Index has extended its recovery to near 104.26 despite the street being mixed about Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy stance for June monetary policy.
Going forward, United States Goods and Services Trade Balance (April) will remain in focus. The economic data is expected to show a wider deficit of $75.2B vs. the prior deficit of $64.2B.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6667
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6613
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6748
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
