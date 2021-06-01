AUD/USD keeps running towards 0.7800 ahead of RBA

- AUD/USD heads towards 0.7800 ahead of the RBA decision.
- The US dollar keeps falling amid dovish Fed expectations.
- China’s PMI beat expectations, iron-prices rally and PBOC raised FX ratio.
Having kicked off June on the right footing, AUD/USD is extending Monday’s recovery above 0.7750 amid favorable fundamental factors while all eyes remain on the RBA rate decision.
The aussie keeps pushing higher, mainly in response to the relentless selling pressure seen around the US dollar, as investors continue to price in dovish Fed expectations.
The US central banks’ policymakers continue to dismiss inflation concerns, suggesting that the Fed could maintain lower rates for longer. Further, month-end fx repositioning also hit the dollar’s demand, despite the rise in the US Treasury yields.
Additionally, the aussie bulls cheer upbeat Australian Current Account and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI while shrugging off a big miss on Aussie’s Company Gross Operating Profits data. China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.0 in May vs. 51.9 previous and 51.9 expectations.
The rally in iron-ore prices, amid China’s easing of the emissions control on steel plants, also adds to buoyant tone around the resource-linked aussie. Traders weigh in the news that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has raised the FX Reserve Requirement Ratio, in another effort to curb the yuan appreciation.
Attention now turns towards the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision for a fresh trading impetus. The RBA Is likely to hold fire but may turn out to be hawkish, following the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) and RBNZ’s footsteps.
AUD/USD technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7765
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.7736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7761
|Daily SMA50
|0.7713
|Daily SMA100
|0.7728
|Daily SMA200
|0.7526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7743
|Previous Daily Low
|0.77
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7797
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7677
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7726
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pierces weekly hurdle above 1.2200 on inverse H&S confirmation
EUR/USD stays on the bids after confirming a bullish chart pattern on 1H. The currency major pair’s 200-HMA breakout confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play the previous day.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
Gold welcomes June above $1,900 despite sluggish markets
Gold remains on the front foot, despite recently easing above $1,900, amid the early Asian trading session on Tuesday. The yellow metal buyers catch a breather around $1,907 after rising for the two consecutive months at the start of June.
Polkadot indecisive, exposed to a 20% decline
Polkadot price has not identified any price traction above $25.90 since the rebound from the May 23 low. Lack of support leaves DOT vulnerable to a new wave of liquidation in the cryptocurrency market.
Central bank inflation forecasts: ‘Trust us, we know better’
Strong belief in the quality of central bank economic forecasts enhances monetary transmission and hence the effectiveness of monetary policy.