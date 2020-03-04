AUD/USD jumps more than 20 pips on above-forecast Aussie GDP

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Above-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP puts a bid under the Aussie dollar.
  • AUD/USD jumps more than 20 pips and trades above 0.66. 
  • Fed's rate cut is likely helping the AUD cheer a backward-looking data. 

The bid tone around the Australian dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD to fresh session highs above 0.66 after Australia's gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter bettered estimates by a notable margin. 

The GDP came in at 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, beating the forecast for a 0.3% growth and up from the third quarter's growth rate of 0.4%. In annualized terms, the economy expanded by 2.2%, bettering the expected growth rate of 1.9%, having registered a growth rate of 1.7% in the third quarter. 

AUD/USD jumped from 0.6588 to 0.6610 immediately following the release of the day at 00:30 GMT. The Aussie dollar is cheering the backward-looking fourth-quarter data despite general consensus that the economy has slowed down sharply in the first two months.  

Moreover, the sentiment around AUD/USD turned bullish following the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) surprise rate cut on Tuesday and the upbeat GDP likely bolstered the bullish pressures. 

The US central bank reduced borrowing costs by 50 basis points, its biggest single cut in more than a decade, to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, sending the treasury yields and the greenback lower. The Reserve Bank of Australia also cut rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday and left the doors open for another cut in April. 

The Aussie dollar could continue to gain altitude during the day ahead as the risk assets are again showing signs of life. Notably, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.70% rise at press time. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6607
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.6598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6651
Daily SMA50 0.6782
Daily SMA100 0.6813
Daily SMA200 0.6838
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6646
Previous Daily Low 0.6509
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6385
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.666
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6721
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6797

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD trims gains, falls back below 0.66 on awful China Caixin Services PMI

USD/JPY: Rejected at 107.50 after bounce from 5-month lows, focus on equities

US two-year yield drops to lowest since July 2016

Gold: Bulls cheer the global drive to safeguard against COVID-19

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

