- Aussie labour report opened the doors for a rate cut in October:
- AUD/USD down over 0.45% on the day, so far, August and current September lows at 0.6691/78.in spotlight.
AUD/USD has continued to correct to the downside and is trading lower by -0.46% at the time of writing following last night's Unemployment uptick of 0.1% which opens prospects for a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia as soon as next month. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6796 having travelled down from a high of 0.6831 to a low of 0.6780.
The laour market report was somewhat mixed, with the Employment Change beating expectations but falling in below the prior month's solid number. However, it was the gradual rise in the unemployment rate that will likely be of concern to the RBA which edged higher to 5.3%. "We expect this will be enough to prompt it to cut rates again at the October meeting," analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
Aussie jobs data points
Analysts at ANZ Bank browk down the key factors in the report which have opened the doors for a rate cut in October:
- Employment growing by a solid 35k.
- Part-time employment (+50k) was the main contributor to the headline result; full-time employment fell 15k.
- The participation rate rose to a fresh record high of 66.2%, with increases seen in both male and female participation.
- The underemployment rate rose 0.2ppt to 8.6%. Underemployment is now up 0.5ppts from the 8.1% low in February, while unemployment is up 0.4ppt over the same period. This lift in labour market spare capacity suggests what little pressure there was on wages is likely to ease, making the RBA’s task of lifting inflation into the 2-3% target band more difficult.
- Leading indicators point to a further deterioration in the labour market over coming months. Employment growth looks set to slow and we expect that the unemployment rate will rise to a peak of 5.4% in Q4 of this year. This will keep the RBA is easing mode, and we continue to expect the next rate cut at the October meeting.
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD slipping towards the 0.6736 August 14 low which is to offer support. Major support comes in between the August and current September lows at 0.6691/78. "Unexpected failure at 0.6678 on a daily chart closing basis would suggest the resumption of a downtrend with the 0.6548 February 1999 high being in focus," analysts at Commerzbank argued.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6793
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6803
|Daily SMA50
|0.6847
|Daily SMA100
|0.6898
|Daily SMA200
|0.7008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.687
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6812
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6837
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6834
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats, holds on to modest intraday gains
Having spent the day within familiar levels, the EUR/USD pair is once again retreating from the 1.1070/80 resistance area. Dollar in better shape against most major rivals after post-Fed’s correction.
GBP/USD above 1.2500 as Juncker says there could be a deal by October 31
EU’s Juncker said that if the objectives of the backstop are met through alternative arrangements, the backstop won´t be needed, adding that there could be a deal by the October deadline. GBP/USD hits fresh 7-week highs in the 1.2530 region.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.