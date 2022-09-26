AUD/USD hovers at a make or breaks around 0.6500, US Durable Goods Orders eyed

-
AUD/USD auctions around 0.6500 and is preparing for a make or break move.
-
The House arrest of China’s Xi Jinping has soured the market mood.
-
Demand for US Durable Goods Orders is likely to decline amid soaring core CPI.
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after declining to near the psychological support of 0.6500 in the Asian session. The asset has shifted into a short-term inventory adjustment process, which will result in a sheer move ahead.
In the early Tokyo session, the asset printed a fresh two-year low at 0.6487 and a less confident pullback pushed the asset above 0.6500, Now, the market participants have capitalized on a pullback and a firmer US dollar index (DXY) is supporting more weakness in the major.
The DXY has displayed a stellar performance as the firmer negative market sentiment forced investors to safeguard themselves behind the first. The asset is aiming to recapture its intraday high at 144.52. The House arrest of Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spooked the market sentiment as it has triggered political instability in the world’s second-largest economy. It has significantly weakened the Australian dollar as the antipodean is a leading trading partner of China.
This week, investors will keep an eye on US Durable Goods Orders data, which will release on Tuesday. As per the preliminary estimates, the economic data will decline by 1.1%. Earlier, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed higher at 6.3%, higher than the estimates of 6.1% and the prior release of 5.9%. This has trimmed the demand for Durable Goods Orders.
On the Aussie front, investors are awaiting the release of the monthly Retail Sales data. A decline in the economic data in times when inflation is sky-rocketing in the Australian economy will indicate that the retail demand is pretty low.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6492
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6876
|Daily SMA100
|0.6927
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6512
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6748
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6762
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
