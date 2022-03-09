AUD/USD hovers above 0.7300 amid anxiety over Ukraine-Russia peace talks

- AUD/USD seesaws inside the 30-pip range after rising the most in two weeks.
- Hopes of Ukraine diplomacy triggered initial upside but optimism fades on headlines from Russia, US.
- RBA’s Lowe sounded less dovish, Aussie PM Morrison declared a national emergency on ease coast floods.
- Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI and Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey are the key catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD struggles to extend the biggest daily jump in a fortnight amid cautious mood ahead of Ukraine-Russia negotiations, making rounds to 0.7315-20 during early Thursday morning in Asia.
While posting the biggest daily rise in two weeks, the risk-barometer pair also snapped the previous two-day downtrend on Wednesday as market sentiment improved on concerns that Ukraine’s diplomacy may help overcome the geopolitical tussle with Russia. However, the latest headlines suggesting the noise to remain on the table, at least from Moscow’s side, have weighed on the AUD/USD prices of late, which in turn kept the quote inside a 0.7310-40 area recently.
Comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Velenskyy, suggesting that We are prepared for certain compromises, Russia also needs to compromise seemed to have boosted the market’s mood. Previously, Ukraine’s dumping of a plan to join NATO and the start of the first human corridor to evacuate Ukrainian civilians helped to improve the mood.
On the contrary, Russian State Media mentioned that the Russian delegation at peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything. Furthermore, the White House (WH) confronted the allegations that the US used chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.
Elsewhere, Australian media ABC News said, “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared a national emergency in response to catastrophic floods in northern New South Wales." Before that, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe spoke at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. The policymaker initially said, “Plausible the cash rate will be increased later this year,” before stating, “Closer to point where inflation sustainably in the target range, but not there yet.”
Talking about data, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in better than forecast in February while Australia’s march month Westpac Consumer Confidence dropped to -4.2% versus -1.1% expected and -1.3% prior. On the other hand, the US JOLTS Job Openings eased to 11.3 million in January from 11.4 million prior.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks rallied and so did the US 10-year Treasury yields. The risk-on mood also weighed on the safe-haven demand of gold that declined almost $90.00.
Moving on, the market’s attention will be on the Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey. However, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for March, expected to remain unchanged at 4.6%, and the US CPI for February, likely rising to 7.9% from 7.5% prior, will decorate the calendar.
Read: US February CPI Preview: Will hot inflation force Fed’s hand?
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 200-DMA level surrounding 0.7315 defies the early-week pullback, suggesting further upside towards the 0.7400 threshold before challenging the latest top near 0.7440.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69%
|Today daily open
|0.727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7224
|Daily SMA50
|0.7193
|Daily SMA100
|0.7233
|Daily SMA200
|0.732
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7348
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7381
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7435
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
