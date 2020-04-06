AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6050, RBA eyed

- AUD/USD remains mildly positive inside an immediate trading range.
- Early signals of recovery in coronavirus from the global hot-spots seem to be the key.
- Aussie trade numbers, ANZ Job Advertisements can offer intermediate direction ahead of RBA.
- The RBA is widely expected to keep monetary policy intact, virus data will remain as an important catalyst.
AUD/USD stays within the two-hour-old 0.6080-6100 range, currently around 0.6090, while stepping forward for Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair holds onto Monday’s recovery gains, mainly due to slightly positive coronavirus (COVID-19) data from Europe, ahead of the key RBA meeting.
Be it Spain’s fourth straight slowdown in the pace of new deaths or lowest daily increase in Italy’s confirmed cases in three weeks, everything has contributed to the recovery in the market’s risk-sentiment on Monday. Comments from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, stating that deaths there were showing signs of hitting a plateau, also favored the optimism.
While portraying the risk, the US 10-year Treasury yields gained nine basis points to 0.68% whereas Wall Street close signaled 7.0% rally by the benchmarks at the end of Monday’s trading session.
Considering the data, TD Securities Inflation report for March suggested an increase of 0.2% MoM, better than the previous -0.1%, coupled with a 1.5% YoY rise versus 1.6% prior.
Although the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting will be the key catalyst for the Aussie, February monthly trade numbers will also second-tier employment data from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) could offer intermediate directions.
Alike all other employment data, Aussie ANZ Job Advertisements could contract 2.9% versus +0.7% prior while Trade Balance earlier flashed 5,210M figures. Further, the RBA is expected to hold the present monetary policy unchanged and hence the underlying tone of policymakers in the statement will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
Unless successfully crossing monthly trend line resistance, currently at 0.6100, any recovery seems doubtful. On the contrary, fresh selling below the recent low near 0.5980 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6082
|Today Daily Change
|85 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.42%
|Today daily open
|0.5997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6093
|Daily SMA50
|0.6437
|Daily SMA100
|0.6654
|Daily SMA200
|0.6748
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6076
|Previous Daily Low
|0.598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5921
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
