AUD/USD grinds higher past 0.6450 as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US NFP loom

- AUD/USD struggles on the way to posting the first weekly gain in seven.
- Mixed China, Australia data joined cautious mood to prod the bulls despite keeping them in the driver’s seat.
- US inflation, activity and employment clues turn down hawkish concerns but may allow Fed to keep rates higher for longer.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI will precede US employment data for August, ISM Manufacturing PMI to provide fresh impulse.
AUD/USD portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as bulls take a breather around 0.6480-85 while marking the repeated attempts to stay beyond the 0.6500 as markets await the US employment report for August. Apart from the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), the presence of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI also pushes the Aussie pair traders toward being cautious. Furthermore, Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August, expected to remain unchanged at 49.4 also prods the pair buyers.
That said, the Aussie pair remained on the front foot the previous day despite lacking momentum as mixed data from China, Australia and the US failed to offer any clear directions to the traders. Also, geopolitical concerns about the biggest customer China and doubts about its stimulus tested the AUD/USD bulls even as the broadly softer US Dollar allowed the pair buyers to keep the reins.
On Thursday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered from the 200-DMA to print the first daily gain in four while ending the trading day around 103.65. Even so, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies remains on the way to snapping a six-week uptrend as the latest round of data challenges the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks.
Among them, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, matched market forecasts of 4.2% YoY and 0.2% MoM versus 4.1% and 0.2% respectively priors. Further, the Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K from 232K prior (revised) versus 235K market forecasts while the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.7 for August compared to 44.1 expected and 42.8 previous readings. Additionally, Personal Spending rose past the 0.6% expected and previous readings to 0.8% for July whereas Personal Income eased to 0.2% for the said month, from 0.3% market forecast and prior.
At home, China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 49.7 versus 49.4 expected and 49.3 previous readings whereas the Non-Manufacturing PMI came in as 51.0 compared to 51.5 prior readouts and market forecasts of 51.1. Furthermore, Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure and Private Sector Credit numbers failed to impress the Aussie bulls.
Elsewhere, the US-China trade war continues amid Beijing’s dislike of Western help to Taiwan. However, the fears of losing economic recovery from COVID push the policymakers to announce multiple stimulus. On Thursday, the Dragon Nation announced relief on the down payment of first and second home buyers to help the housing market. Previously, the bank cut many rates to infuse liquidity into the nation. However, the market’s doubts about the credibility of such measures make them less important for the AUD/USD pair.
Moving on, PMIs from Australia and China may entertain the AUD/USD pair traders and can allow the Aussie to edge higher. However, more important will be the US data considering the fears of Fed policy pivot, which if confirmed by softer statistics, can propel the pair prices.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest inaction around 0.6500, the AUD/USD pair’s successful breakout of a seven-week-old descending trend line and the 21-DMA, respectively near 0.6470 and 0.6445, keeps the buyers hopeful.
Additional imporant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6485
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.6475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6474
|Daily SMA50
|0.6616
|Daily SMA100
|0.6649
|Daily SMA200
|0.6724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6449
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6477
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6369
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds higher past 0.6450 as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US NFP loom
AUD/USD portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as bulls take a breather around 0.6480-85 while marking the repeated attempts to stay beyond the 0.6500 as markets await the US employment report for August.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 on mixed inflation data, ECB-Fed rate hike speculations
The Euro reversed Wednesday’s gains vs. the US Dollar, as the currency pair tanked, despite investors trimming the chances for a US Federal Reserve rate hike in September on a session that witnessed global bond yields falling.
Gold: XAU/USD eases modestly as sentiment sours Premium
XAU/USD eased modestly on Thursday as financial markets turned risk-averse. The US Dollar took some advantage over its safe-haven counterpart during American trading hours, although XAU/USD ranged for most of the day, currently trading at around $1,940 a troy ounce.
Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?
Bitcoin price is likely to see an additional spike in volatility as the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) number for August is set to be released on September 1.
A jump in consumer spending may be bad news for US indices
Personal spending by Americans in July points to increased risks of a return to inflation. Consumer spending rose 0.8% in July, following a 0.7% increase a month earlier. Meanwhile, incomes rose 0.2% in July and 0.3% in June. Disposable personal income was unchanged in July after increasing 0.2% a month earlier.