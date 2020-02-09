AUD/USD gaps down to refresh multi-year low near 0.6660, eyes on China CPI

- AUD/USD remains under pressure near the lowest since March 2009.
- Coronavirus-backed risk aversion, broad US dollar strength play a major role.
- China inflation data to provide immediate direction, qualitative catalysts to remain as the key catalysts.
AUD/USD begins the trading week with a gap down opening to 0.6661, currently near 0.6665, while testing the fresh low since March 2009. The pair dropped to the multi-year low on Friday as fears of the human impact of the coronavirus as well as to the global economy grabbed major attention. Also weighing the Aussie pair was broad USD strength amid upbeat US employment report and rising safe-haven demand. While coronavirus updates should be watched closely for further direction, China’s headlines inflation data for January will be the key.
Coronavirus keeps the driver’s seat…
With the official death toll from Coronavirus crossing the SARS number of 774, to 811 by February 08, China’s efforts to placate global trades fail to gain any positive response. The number of people infected from the deadly virus inside Beijing’s borders reached 37,198 by the end of Saturday, as per China’s Health Commission. With this, the World Health Organization (WHO) said during the weekend that it is sending an advance team to China to investigate coronavirus.
On the economic side, the number of companies voiced negative impacts on supply and demand forces as the Chinese epidemic stops their value chains. Also fueling the risk-off could be the US Federal Reserve’s semi-annual report to congress that said, “the outbreak posed a “new risk”, and that significant distress in China could lead to disruption in global markets through retrenchment of risk.”
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields dropped six basis points (bps) to 1.58% whereas bund yields also declined 1.5 bps to -38.7 (bps).
The King Dollar dominates…
The US dollar remains as the true beneficiary of the risk-off as it rallied to the 17-week top on Friday. Upbeat fundamentals at home, like strong NFP number, also favored the greenback. However, the sharp revision to payrolls between 2018 and 2019 checked the USD bulls with limited power. Earlier during the week activity numbers from the US pleased the greenback buyers while China’s readiness to respect the phase-one deal terms added strength to the momentum.
Read: Big Week Ahead: Powell, RBNZ, GDP, CPIs & coronavirus drivers
Moving on…
China’s January month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) will be the keys to watch. While the Lunar New Year holidays will have their impacts on the headline data, traders will look for clues as to how the price pressure has been affected, though partially, by the coronavirus contagion. Market consensus show CPI to rise to 0.8% from 0.0% MoM and 4.9% from 4.5% YoY whereas PPI could increase to 0.1% from -0.5% prior. While an increase in Chinese inflation could offer short-term pullback to the pair, broad fears will not be defied even if the data arrive as positive.
Technical Analysis
A sustained treading below 0.6670 will gradually drag AUD/USD prices towards 0.6600 round-figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6666
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6799
|Daily SMA50
|0.6859
|Daily SMA100
|0.6832
|Daily SMA200
|0.6863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6746
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6775
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: At fresh 2020 lows and bearish
EUR/USD bearish, next relevant support at 1.0878, 2019 yearly low. Dollar strengthened on a mixed employment report, coronavirus concerns. EU February Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen at 4 from 7.6 previously.
GBP/USD: Critical support at 1.2820
The GBP/USD pair fell for a third consecutive day, to close the week at 1.2885, its lowest since last November. The Pound capitulated to dollar’s demand, in spite of UK data h giving encouraging signs.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag and gold is recovering slightly in the last two days.
Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected
Canada's Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January. USD/CAD lost its traction after the data and dropped to 1.3280 area.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.