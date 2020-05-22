AUD/USD flirts with session lows, around 0.6530 level

- AUD/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Friday.
- Escalating US-China tensions benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
- The aussie was further pressured by Fitch’s decision to lower Australia's outlook to negative.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed for the second straight session on Friday and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6535-30 region.
The pair extended this week's retracement slide from multi-week tops – levels beyond the 0.6600 mark set on Wednesday – and was being weighed down by worsening US-China relations. Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after Zhang Yesui, speaker for the National People’s Congress (NPC), said on Thursday that China will firmly defend its interests if the US does things that undermine China's core interests.
Adding to this, China's decision to impose new Hong Kong security law further fueled concerns about a major US-China tussle. The latest developments forced took its toll on the global risk sentiment and forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, prompted some follow-through selling around the perceived riskier currency – the aussie.
This coupled with the rating agency Fitch's decision to cut Australia's outlook to negative from stable exerted some additional downward pressure on the Australian dollar and contributed to the offered tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair.
Despite the pullback, the pair has still managed to hold above the 100-day SMA resistance breakpoint-turned-support near the key 0.6500 psychological mark. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair might have already topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6534
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.6565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6481
|Daily SMA50
|0.628
|Daily SMA100
|0.6499
|Daily SMA200
|0.6662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.66
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6562
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 as UK retail sales plunge more than expected
GBP/USD is trading around 1.22, consolidating losses as the dollar gains ground in response to rising Sino-American tensions. UK retail sales plunged by 18.1% in April, worse than expected.
EUR/USD struggles at low ground amid a risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, but far from the highs recorded on Thursday. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes are awaited.
Forex Today: Can markets find a silver lining? Hong-Kong heightens Sino-US tensions, boosts dollar
The market mood has markedly worsened amid souring Sino-American relations, with worries about Hong Kong serving as the latest trigger. A mix of developments from central banks, data, and the next moves in lockdowns will determine Friday's trading.
WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks
WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure.
Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730
Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal.