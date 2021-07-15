AUD/USD flirts with intraday low below 0.7500 on mixed Aussie employment report

- AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s recovery gains near yearly low, refreshes intraday bottom.
- Aussie Employment Change eases below forecasts, Unemployment Rate also drops in June.
- Covid variant woes, reflation concerns exert downside pressure amid DXY rebound.
AUD/USD seesaws around an intraday low of 0.7467, down 0.12% on a day, following the unclear signals of the Aussie employment report for June, published early Thursday. The reason could be traced to the downbeat market sentiment, as well as the US dollar recovery moves.
Australia’s headline Employment Change dropped below 30.0K expected and 115.2K prior to 29.1K in June while the Participation Rate remains unchanged at 66.2% versus 66.3% forecast. On the contrary, the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.9% during the stated month, contrary to 5.5% market consensus and 5.1% previous readouts. Earlier in the day, Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations for July met forecasts of 3.7% compared to 4.0% prior.
Read: Aussie Unemployment Rate beats expectations, now below 5%, AUD bullish
In addition to the mixed employment figures, the sour mood of the markets also weighs on the risk-barometer pair. Behind the risk-off sentiment are concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) strains and reflation fears.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tried to convince markets that the US central bank will give “lots of notice” before adjusting the monetary policy in his bi-annual testimony. However, the strong US Producer Price Index (PPI), preceded by the upbeat Consumer Price Index (CPI), pushed traders to turn blind-eyed over Powell’s remarks.
On the other hand, worsening covid conditions in Australia become the key worry for the AUD/USD traders amid delays in the vaccine rollouts and variant spread. Recently, Aussie PM Scott Morrison said, per ABC News, that the vaccine rollout is two months behind. On the same line, World Bank Group President David Malpass said, per Reuters, “Vaccine shortages mean many countries in East Asia and Pacific may not fully vaccinate population until 2024 even as new variants emerge.”
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields decline for the second consecutive day, down 2.3 basis points (bps) to 1.33% by the press time. It should be observed that the US dollar index (DXY) consolidates the previous day’s losses around 92.40 and adds to the AUD/USD pair traders’ woes.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the Aussie jobs report, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on China’s data dump for June, as well as Q2 GDP, for fresh impulse. However, risk catalysts are likely to keep the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
MACD teases bulls after two months but a clear upside break of the three-week-old resistance line, near 0.7485-90, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD to aim for the 200-DMA surrounding 0.7585. Any failures to do so could keep sellers hopeful to witness a fresh yearly low around the 0.7400 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7471
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.7481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7514
|Daily SMA50
|0.7653
|Daily SMA100
|0.7681
|Daily SMA200
|0.7585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7487
|Previous Daily Low
|0.743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7599
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7409
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7452
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7445
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7502
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7558
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
