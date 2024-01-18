AUD/USD falls from 0.6570 as US Dollar recovers sharply

- AUD/USD has faced selling pressure near 0.6570 amid a sharp recovery in the US Dollar Index.
- The USD Index recovers as the odds of an interest rate cut by the Fed is fading away.
- Australian Employment remains softer amid higher interest rates.
The AUD/USD pair retreats from 0.6570 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered swiftly in the early New York session. The Aussie asset has faced pressure as the market mood has turned cautious amid uncertainty over Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets.
The S&P500 futures have surrendered majority of gains generated in the European session, indicating that investors’ risk-appetite has declined again. The USD Index has recovered strongly to near monthly high of 103.60 as the odds of an interest rate cut decision by the Fed in March are fading away. 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed to near 4.12%.
Fed policymakers have been reiterating the need of keeping interest rates escalated for a longer period due to robust consumer spending and strengthening labor market conditions. The US Department of Labor has reported that weekly jobless claims were significantly lower. Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the week ending January 12 were lower at 187K versus. expectations of 203K and the prior reading of 207K.
Meanwhile, investors await commentary from Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic. Fed Bostic is expected to maintain a hawkish guidance on interest rates. He is expected to endorse higher interest rates till the Fed get confident that inflation will return to 2% in a sustainable manner.
The Australian Dollar remains under pressure amid weak labor market data for December. The Australian employers laid-off 65.1K against 72.6K additions in November. The Unemployment Rate remained in-line with estimates and prior release of 3.9%. This has provided some relief to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers, which are consistently focusing on brining down inflation to 2%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.655
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6735
|Daily SMA50
|0.6641
|Daily SMA100
|0.6517
|Daily SMA200
|0.6583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6595
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6525
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6735
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6647
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6449
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6588
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
