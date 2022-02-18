AUD/USD fails to hold above 0.7200 level again, focus on geopolitics and Q4 Aussie wage figures next week

- AUD/USD failed to hold above 0.7200 for a third successive session, as geopolitical angst underpinned US dollar demand.
- Geopolitics will be the highlight for the pair next week, though Aussie Q4 wage data will also be key.
AUD/USD failed to hold to the north of the 0.7200 level for a third successive session, despite solid jobs data earlier in the week keeping calls for RBA monetary tightening in H2 this year alive. At current levels in the 0.7170s, AUD/USD is trading a touch lower on the day, though still looks on course to gain about 0.7% on the week, which would mark the pair’s third successive week. Resilience in copper and gold prices has been largely negative, as far as the commodity-sensitive Aussie is concerned, by slightly lower oil and iron ore prices on the week.
Geopolitical tensions between Russia, Ukraine and NATO remain elevated as Russia continues to amass troops on Ukraine’s border and violence in Eastern Ukraine between government and separatist forces escalates, underpinning the US dollar on the final trading day of the week. That is likely the main reason why AUD/USD hasn’t been able to hold above the 0.7200 handle on Friday, or mount an attempt at testing last week’s high at 0.7250.
AUD’s resilience to the escalating geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe will be put to the test once more next week with a key face-to-face meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in focus. Any signs the two sides come to some sort of agreement to de-escalate things could help propel the pair back above monthly highs and back towards 2022 highs in the 0.7300 area.
Otherwise, the highlight of next week’s economic calendar will be Australian Q4 Wage Price Index data out on Wednesday. An upside surprise could be the final piece in the puzzle for the RBA to formally signal rate hikes in 2022, as money markets continue to bet they will get started hiking sometime around the middle of the year. Elsewhere on the economic calendar, flash Aussie and US PMI survey results for February and the US January Core PCE inflation report could be market moving, while Fed speak will as ever be worth monitoring.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.7191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.7173
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.