- AUD/USD pulls back from five-week high despite upbeat ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence.
- Traders await fresh clues to extend the previous risk-on amid an absence of major data/events on the economic calendar.
- News will keep the bright spot amid a light economic calendar through the US session.
Although weekly consumer confidence data flashed positive signs for the AUD/USD pair, the Aussie fails to extend the latest upside while stepping back to 0.6865 by the press time of initial Asian morning on Tuesday.
In its latest reading for the week ended on 19-20 October, Australia’s (AU) ANZ-Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence rose to 111.60 from 110.90 earlier readouts. Even so, the Aussie buyers move further away from the quote while waiting for firm trade/Brexit clues.
Prices earlier rose as increasing odds of the US-China trade deal and signals that the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson will get pass through the Parliaments boosted investor confidence. Also supporting the move was the overall weakness in the US Dollar (USD).
While there has been an absence of trade headlines off-late, The Sun came out with the news that a rainbow of UK policymakers is preparing to turn down the PM Johnson’s Brexit deal.
Given the lack of a major data/event up for publishing during the Asian session, investors will keep searching for headlines that could affect the market’s risk-tone.
However, the United States (US) economic calendar has some second-tier housing and manufacturing numbers to entertain short-term traders. “The market expects the Richmond manufacturing index to improve marginally in October to -7 following the sharp 10pt decline to -9 in September (10am ET). This would largely mimic the improvement in the NY Empire survey, but stand in contrast with the decline in the Philly Fed index. Separately, the consensus is looking for a modest -0.7% m/m retreat in existing home sales for September, following the nice 1.3% jump in the month before. All in, existing home sales are tracking a notable recovery so far in 2019,” says TD Securities.
Technical Analysis
September month high close to 0.6900 becomes an immediate key resistance for the buyers to watch as it holds the gate to pair’s further rise towards early-July low near 0.6910 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6952. On the downside, pair’s declines below 100-day EMA level of 0.6852 can recall sellers targeting 0.6810 and 0.6770 rest-points.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold drops toward $1480 as the US Dollar rebounds
Gold price broke an intraday range to the downside. It bottomed at $1,483/oz, the lowest level since October 16.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.