AUD/USD faces extra consolidation between 0.7030-0.7185 – UOB

AUD/USD could extend the side-lined trading between 0.7030 and 0.7185 in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that AUD ‘could continue to trade sideways, likely between 0.7100 and 0.7155’. While AUD traded sideways as expected, the range was narrower than expected (0.7116/0.7147). The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and while a dip below 0.7100 is not ruled, the next support t 0.7080 is not expected to come into the picture. On the upside, 0.7155 is still acting as a solid resistance level (minor resistance is at 0.7140).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD traded in a quiet manner over the past few days and for now, we continue to hold the same view as from last Thursday (22 Oct, spot at 0.7110). As highlighted, the movement in AUD is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and AUD is likely to trade between 0.7030 and 0.7185.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
