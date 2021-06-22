AUD/USD faces downside risk below 0.7520 amid USD rebound

- AUD/USD pares initial gains in the European session.
- US dollar retreats from the higher levels remain elevated.
- AUD remains vulnerable to market volatility and trade tensions with China.
AUD/USD pared the previous session’s gains on Tuesday. The pair opened higher, albeit fizzling out rather quickly to touch the low of 0.7512.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7520, down 0.20% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) stands at 91.96 with 0.10 gains for the day. The US 10-year benchmark yields trade at 1.49%, after falling to a four month low at 1.36% on Monday.
Investors continued to digest the twist in the Fed’s approach after the central bank signaled last week that it may raise interest rates twice by 2023.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony prepared for delivery to Congress that the labor market has shown signs of improvement but the pandemic risk remains in the economy. He acknowledged inflation as transitory although it has risen notably.
The greenback eased from the recent highs following the mixed comments from the Fed officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that Fed shout started discussing tapering, while New York Fed President John Willaims said it would be too soon to shift Fed monetary policy stance.
On the other hand, the Australian dollar is weighed down amid escalating trade tensions with China.
In addition to that, the sentiment also soured after a Chinese government agency announced to release reserves of key metals, including copper and aluminium to sustain the rising commodity prices. The antipodean loses its valuation against the falling commodity prices.
As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance in the short term.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7519
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7692
|Daily SMA50
|0.773
|Daily SMA100
|0.7722
|Daily SMA200
|0.7556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7547
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7477
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7727
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7589
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1900 amid quiet markets. The US dollar struggles to sustain the bounce amid sluggish yields, light calendar. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3920 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields seemingly weighs. The pound also feels the heat from Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
Federal Reserve speakers in focus
After a major flattening of the US Treasury curve last week in the wake of the Fed FOMC meeting, this week will be important to determine how comfortable the Fed is with the market reaction to its shift in stance.