AUD/USD extends V-shape recovery to 0.6760 as upbeat Caixin PMI outweighs Aussie CPI

- AUD/USD is struggling to extend recovery above 0.6760, upside looks favored amid the risk-on impulse.
- Federal Reserve might turn more hawkish if US ISM Manufacturing PMI delivers a surprise jump.
- A sense of relief has been observed by the Reserve Bank of Australia as inflation has softened significantly.
- AUD/USD looks failing to turn bullish despite a responsive buying move amid an Inverted Flag formation.
AUD/USD has stretched its V-shape recovery move above to near the 0.6760 resistance in the early European session. The Aussie asset witnessed a sell-off in the Asian session after the release of the downbeat Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a sheer decline in the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI). The downside bias in the Australian Dollar faded after the release of the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data, which infused fresh blood into the Aussie and resulted in a V-shape recovery.
S&P500 futures have turned positive after recovering significant losses posted in the Tokyo session, portraying a sheer recovery in the risk appetite theme. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its day low below 104.47 as investors have ignored the uncertainty associated with hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets. Also, the safe-haven assets are struggling to find a cushion as investors have underpinned the risk-on mood. Contrary to the positive market sentiment, the return offered on the 10-year US Treasury bonds looks still solid around 3.94%.
RBA senses relief as Australian Inflation softens and GDP trims
Investors dumped the Australian Dollar in the Asian session after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported significantly lower monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures than anticipation. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Jan) dropped significantly to 7.4% from the expectations of 8.0% and the prior release of 8.4%. A mammoth decline in the inflation data is going to provide a big relief to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has been making efforts in bringing down inflationary pressures by the continuation of policy tightening. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has already pushed its Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.35% in order to tame the stubborn inflation. And, more rates must be in pipeline to achieve price stability sooner.
Apart from the monthly CPI, Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) has dropped to 0.5% from the consensus of 0.8% and Q3 figure of 0.6%. On an annualized basis, the GDP has remained in line with expectations at 2.7%. A decline in GDP numbers also showcases lower demand from households, which will trim inflation projections ahead as producers will be forced to scale down the prices of their offerings.
Upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI strengthens the Australian Dollar
It was widely anticipated that China’s manufacturing sector will outperform after the rollback of strict lockdown measures. Chinese administration and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are dedicated to spurring economic recovery by improving domestic demand. The IHS Markit reported the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data at 51.6, higher than the expectations of 50.2 and the former release of 49.2.
Apart from that, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Manufacturing PMI (Feb) landed higher at 52.6 vs. the consensus of 50.5 and the prior release of 50.1. The Services Manufacturing PMI exploded to 56.3 against 54.4 released in January while the street was anticipating a downbeat figure at 49.7.
It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China and a sharp recovery in the Chinese economy is also supportive of the Australian Dollar.
ISM Manufacturing PMI- the next trigger for the US Dollar
The street is awaiting the release of the United States Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI data. As per the consensus, the economic data is seen at 48.0 from the former release of 47.4. Apart from that, the New Orders Index that conveys forward demand is expected to rebound to 43.7 from the prior figure of 42.5.
It is worth noting that the Manufacturing PMI is in a contraction phase consecutively for the past three months. A figure below 50.0 is considered as a contraction in the extent of activities. Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to keenly watch the PMI figures as a surprise upside could strengthen the expectations of more hikes ahead.
AUD/USD technical outlook
Despite a responsive buying action near the round-level support of 0.6700, the outlook for AUD/USD looks gloomy as the asset is forming an Inverted Flag chart pattern. The chart pattern indicates a sheer consolidation that is followed by a breakdown. Usually, the consolidation phase of the chart pattern serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate shorts, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bearish bias.
The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.6760 is acting as a barricade for the Aussie bulls.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a consolidation ahead.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6898
|Daily SMA50
|0.6895
|Daily SMA100
|0.6735
|Daily SMA200
|0.6797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6758
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6704
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6719
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.