AUD/USD extends slide to mid-0.7600s as USD starts new week on strong footing

- AUD/USD is falling for the fourth straight trading day.
- US Dollar Index touched its highest level since late November.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields continue to support the greenback.
The AUD/USD pair closed the last three days of the previous week deep in the negative territory and extended its slide on Monday. After touching a session low of 0.7637, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen trading at 0.7663, where it was down 0.3% on the day.
DXY continues to push higher
The broad-based USD strength remains the primary market theme at the start of the week. Supported by a more-than-2% increase in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) touched its highest level since late November at 92.30 on Monday. Currently, the DXY is up 0.25% on the day at 92.20.
Earlier in the day, the trade report from China revealed that Exports in February surged by 60.6% on a yearly basis, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 38.9%, but this data failed to provide a boost to China-proxy AUD.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors will keep a close eye on T-bond yields. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.55% on the day, suggesting that the USD is likely to preserve its strength in the second half of the day.
On Tuesday, the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence and Business Conditions data will be watched closely by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.766
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.7693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7788
|Daily SMA50
|0.7734
|Daily SMA100
|0.7532
|Daily SMA200
|0.7314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7732
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7622
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7853
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
