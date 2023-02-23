AUD/USD extends recovery to near 0.6840 as investors digest hawkish Fed minutes

- AUD/USD has extended its recovery to near 0.6840 as investors have started ignoring the hawkish Fed minutes' impact.
- The upbeat market mood has resulted in a meaningful correction in the US Dollar Index to near 104.00.
- A decline in the Australian labor cost index might not impact the decision of policy tightening continuation by the RBA.
The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery to near 0.6840 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset has picked strength as investors have shrugged-off volatility inspired by the release of the hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released in the late New York session.
A sheer recovery has been observed in the S&P500 futures after a choppy Wednesday, portraying a stellar rebound by the risk-appetite theme. The upbeat market mood has resulted in a meaningful correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has slipped firmly to near 104.00 despite the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers in a hurry to reach the interest rate peak to bring down the inflationary pressures.
Fed chair Jerome Powell and his mates are worried that the strong labor market and a recovery in consumer spending could trigger a revival in the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI). The FOMC minutes conveyed that two policymakers Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard were not in favor of decelerating the pace of hiking rates again. Investors should be aware that the Fed also trimmed the policy tightening pace in December monetary policy meeting to 50 basis points (bps) after hiking interest rates four times consecutively by 75 bps.
Meanwhile, the absence of meaningful easing signals in the Australian inflation is bolstering the case of policy tightening continuation by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). On Wednesday, Australia’s Wage Price Index (Q4) was escalated by 0.8% lower than the consensus of 1.0% on a quarterly basis. This might have provided relief to the RBA as lower funds with households would result in lower spending. However, more rate hikes cannot be paused as the current inflation is four times more than the desired target.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6831
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6965
|Daily SMA50
|0.689
|Daily SMA100
|0.6718
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6865
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6795
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6918
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6850 amid cautious mood, USD pullback
AUD/USD has entered a phase of consolidation below 0.6850 in Thursday's Asian trading. The pair is feeling the heat from the cautious market mood but the downside remains caped amid a broad US Dollar retreat and upbeat Australian Capex data. The focus shifts to the US economic data.
EUR/USD finds buyers above 1.0600 as US Dollar retreats ahead of data
EUR/USD is holding the renewed upside above 1.0600 in the Asian session, consolidating near the lowest levels in seven weeks..Investors remain on the edge amid hawkish Fed and ECB rate hike expectations, awaiting a fresh batch of the Eurozone and US economic data for a fresh trading direction.
Gold rebound appears elusive amid mixed concerns over Fed, geopolitics
Gold price picks up bids to pare weekly losses around $1,827 during early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first daily gains in four amid the US Dollar pullback.
Terra Luna Classic price is the next altcoin to explode by 50%, but there’s a catch
Luna Classic price action is at an interesting point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the near term. However, this outlook is not as straightforward as it seems. LUNC needs to overcome a resistance confluence to kick-start this bullish move.
USD Index targets 104.82 after Fed Minutes?
We have learned that almost all US Federal Reserve officials backed a 25-basis-points rate hike at the last FOMC meeting held on January 31 to February 1. Only a few officials favored a larger 50-basis-points hike at the meeting or said they "could have supported" it.