AUD/USD extends pullback from monthly high towards 0.7200 amid Omicron woes

- AUD/USD begins the week with a downside gap, seesaws above 0.7200.
- Omicron covid fears escalate as virus variant restricts year-end celebration.
- US VP Kamala Harris stays hopeful over BBB, US retail sales jumped 8.5% in holiday season.
- Markets in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Canada are off, light calendar also signals an inactive session.
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7220, stretching Friday’s pullback from the monthly top during the early Monday morning in Asia.
The risk barometer portrays the market’s sour sentiment as the COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa, dubbed as Omicron, ruins the Christmas celebrations. Adding to the bearish bias are the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. However, an off in multiple global markets, including Australia, limits the liquidity in the market amid an absence of major data/events.
“Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,401 flights on Friday, which fell on Christmas Eve and is typically a heavy day for air travel, according to a running tally on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com,” said Reuters during its latest report. “Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers,” adds the news.
On December 25, China reported 206 new COVID-19 cases versus 140 the previous day whereas Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW) unfortunately reported a new high in coronavirus infections, to 6,394, while ABC news cites 36% fall in tests. It’s worth noting that South Australia announced new activity restrictions considering a record 774 infections, per ABC news. On a broader front, Reuters’ tally signals, “More than 279.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,693,749 have died.”
Elsewhere, Russia-Ukraine tussles couldn’t benefit from Moscow’s withdrawal of 10,000 tops from drill near Kyiv, term as Christmas de-escalation by The Guardian. While US Vice President Kamala Harris said on the CBS interview that the US and Russia are in talks about Ukraine, German officials will hold a meeting with their Russian counterpart for the same on Monday.
Alternatively, US VP Harris sounds optimistic about getting President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan despite the latest challenges raised by Senator Joe Manchin. Goldman Sachs raised doubt on the issue while saying, “While Congress is likely to approve some new spending on manufacturing and supply chain-related incentives, we no longer expect the Senate to pass the Build Back Better bill and the near-term spending it includes on the extension of the expanded child tax credit"
Also, a report from Mastercard, shared by Reuters, shows that the US retail sales rose 8.5% during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.
It’s worth noting that the bond markets were off on Friday and the equities were open for a short session and hence couldn’t offer much direction to the AUD/USD prices. Also, the holiday mood, light calendar and off in Australia add to the trading barriers. Even so, fears relating to the Omicron, uncertainty over the US BBB stimulus plan and geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine may weigh on the Aussie pair for the short term.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD fails to extend the upside break of 200-SMA beyond a monthly resistance line as the MACD teases bears and RSI flirts with the overbought territory. This, in turn, hints at a pullback towards the key SMA level surrounding 0.7180 and then to 100-SMA near 0.7135. However, bears may wait for a clear break of horizontal support from November 30, close to 0.7090, for confirmation before challenging the yearly low of 0.6993.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the stated resistance line, around 0.7255, will need validation from the November 12 low of 0.7274 before pulling the trigger for 0.7370.
Additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7227
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.7236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7139
|Daily SMA50
|0.7281
|Daily SMA100
|0.7294
|Daily SMA200
|0.7455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7249
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7217
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1300 but key SMA to test bears
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 during a holiday thin Asian trading session on Monday. The major currency pair bounced off the 200-SMA level, near 1.1305, the previous day but the virus-led market fears seem to weigh on the quote.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron fears battle thin liquidity
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3400 during an inactive Asian session on Monday. The cable pair snapped a three-day uptrend near the monthly high the previous day as fears over South Africa-linked covid variant and Brexit escalate. However, an offer in the UK and holiday mood elsewhere in the west restricts the market’s moves of late.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as Omicron weighs on sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the $1,800 threshold amid a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal witnessed a lackluster session the previous day amid an offer in multiple global markets.
Cardano reveals plans to revamp quality of dApps through certification levels
Input Output Hong Kong, the software firm that developed Cardano, is developing certification levels to assess the quality of decentralized applications. Cardano’s goal is to secure smart contracts in its ecosystem.
Inflation is perhaps the biggest challenge of 2022
In 2021, inflation (CPI consumer price index) has increased significantly in both advanced and emerging economies. The persistence of inflation at high levels could have multiple effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and society as a whole.