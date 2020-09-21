- AUD/USD is falling sharply pressured by broad USD strength.
- US Dollar Index is clinging to daily gains near 93.30.
- FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's is scheduled to deliver a speech on Monday.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from Australia at the start of the week, the risk-averse market environment made it difficult for the AUD to find demand. After closing the previous week virtually unchanged above 0.7300, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and touched a daily low of 0.7254 on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.33% on the day at 0.7265.
USD capitalizes on safe-haven flows
Resurfacing fears over the second wave of coronavirus crippling the global economic recovery weigh on market mood. Reflecting the intense flight-to-safety, major European equity indexes are losing more than 3% on the day and the S&P 500 futures are down around 1.5%.
The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index will be featured in the US economic docket on Monday. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 1400 GMT.
Last week, Powell reiterated that the monetary policy will remain "highly accommodative" until they are sure the expansion is well along. However, Powell also acknowledged that the economic recovery over the last 60 days had been faster than expected.
Meanwhile, investors will be following political developments with regards to next coronavirus relief bill in the US closely. Ahead of the American session, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.3% on the day at 93.30.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7263
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7284
|Daily SMA50
|0.719
|Daily SMA100
|0.6974
|Daily SMA200
|0.6768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7334
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7282
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7346
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
