- AUD/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses on upbeat Australia trade numbers.
- Aussie Trade Balance, Exports and Imports improved during May.
- Market sentiment dwindles as recession fears jostle with softer USD, pullback in yields.
- US ADP Employment Change, NFP could entertain traders, economic slowdown, central banks are the key catalysts.
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6790 on strong Australia trade numbers during Thursday’s Asian session. Also keeping buyers hopeful are headlines from China and softer US data. However, fears of recession and anxiety ahead of the key US data/events keep buyers in check.
Australia’s Trade Balance rose to 15,965M in May versus 10,725M expected and 10,495M prior. Further details reveal that Exports rose 9.5% from 5.0% prior and Imports grew 5.8% compared to the previous contraction of 0.8%.
The quote’s recovery could also be linked to news from China suggesting more efforts to boost the economic transition from the pandemic. Recently, China’s Commerce Ministry hints at taking measures to increase vehicle consumption.
It should be noted that the previous day’s softer US data could also be held responsible for challenging the AUD/USD sellers. That said, US ISM Services PMI for June dropped to 55.3 versus 55.9 in May. The actual figure, however, came in better than the market expectation of 54.5. It’s worth noting that the US JOLTS Job Opening for May declined to 11.25 million versus 11.00 million expected and 11.68 million prior.
Even so, fears of virus-led lockdowns, due to the recent mass testing, join the global recession woes to weigh on the AUD/USD prices. The 2-year US Treasury bond coupon retreats to 2.96% but shows the inverse gap with the 10-year bond yields, which in turn portrays the global recession fears. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also said, per Reuters, “Global economic outlook has 'darkened significantly' since last economic update.” the IMF chief also added, “Cannot rule out the possible global recession in 2023.”
Also, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes favored the Fed hawks and keep the AUD/USD bulls at bay. From the latest monetary policy meeting minutes, the Fed policymakers appear determined to announce another 75 basis points (bps) of a rate hike. That said, the latest Fed Minutes highlighted the need for the “restrictive stance of policy” while also saying, “even more restrictive stance could be appropriate if elevated inflation pressures were to persist”.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the domestic data, AUD/USD traders may pay attention to the risk catalysts for fresh impulse. Though, major attention will be given to the US ADP Employment Change for June, expected 200K versus 128K prior, as it becomes the early signal for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Also read: ADP Net Employment Change June Preview: Can employment stave off a recession?
Technical analysis
A downward slopping trend line from January, around 0.6750 by the press time, restricts immediate AUD/USD downside ahead of the late 2019 low near 0.6670. However, recovery remains elusive unless crossing the previous support line from May, close to 0.6865 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6782
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6926
|Daily SMA50
|0.7023
|Daily SMA100
|0.7189
|Daily SMA200
|0.7217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6827
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6800 on upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD is looking to extend its recovery towards 0.6800 after the Australian Trade data beat estimates. The US dollar bulls take a breather following the FOMC Minutes-led upsurge. Investors remain cautious amid looming recession risks.
USD/JPY: Bears step on advances above 136.00
USD/JPY is bearish on the daily and lower time frames and has been sent off a cliff in the Tokyo open. The price has made three pushes to the upside but from an hourly perspective, but the price has failed through the 136.00 and was rapidly shot down by the bears in the open.
Gold rebound eyes $1,753, focus on recession, US employment data
Gold Price consolidates the recent losses around a 10-month low, picking up bids near $1,742 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recent rebound could be linked to the lack of major data/events during the Asian session.
Polygon’s MATIC is due for a massive uptrend unless this happens
Polygon’s MATIC price continues to display optimistic signals. Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Polygon’s Matic price could rally towards $1.00 in the coming days. From June 18 to June 24, the bulls accomplished a 90% rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!