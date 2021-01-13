AUD/USD eases towards 0.7750 as virus woes probe risk-on mood

- AUD/USD fails to extend Tuesday’s gains despite refreshing weekly high early in Asia.
- Aussie Job Vacancies eases to 23.9% in three months to November.
- Record high covid-led deaths in the US, China’s biggest jump in infections join likely medical shortage in London, Germany.
- American Congress stays firm to vote on Trump’s impeachment despite VP Pence’s reluctance.
Having initially refreshed the weekly top to 0.7782, AUD/USD recedes to 0.7767, down 0.10% intraday, during early Wednesday. While previous risk-on mood could be traced for the quote’s run-up, challenges to risks and downbeat employment data from Australia weighed on the AUD/USD prices off-late.
Australia’s Job Vacancies for three months to November dropped below 59.4% prior to 23.4%. The data become additionally negative for AUD/USD as the Aussie government’s employment relief measures expire in March and a weakness in jobs number before that challenges policymakers.
Talking about risks, the US coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll refreshed record high to near 4,500 as per John Hopkins data. On the same line, China’s virus numbers jumped to the highest in five months with 115 new confirmed cases on the mainland (55 the previous day) including 107 local infections. Furthermore, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to declare a state of emergency in seven additional prefectures, per Kyodo News. It’s worth mentioning that the virus has recently posed a serious threat to the health care systems of Britain and Germany.
Other than the virus, US political drama surrounding President Donald Trump’s impeachment and President-elect Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus also weigh on the risks.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop for the first time in the last seven days but the S&P 500 Futures gains 0.25% to pierce the 3,800 threshold by press time.
While challenges to the risks recently weighed on the AUD/USD prices, US dollar weakness restricts the losses. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) drops for the second day, currently down 0.08% to 89.96.
Given the lack of major catalysts ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech, AUD/USD traders may have to keep their eyes on risk headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Having failed to extend the latest recovery moves from an ascending trend line from November 02, at 0.7677 now, AUD/USD sellers are again trying to retake the reins from the bulls who target the 0.7800 round-figure as an immediate upside hurdle.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7767
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.7774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7479
|Daily SMA100
|0.7331
|Daily SMA200
|0.707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7778
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7687
|Previous Weekly High
|0.782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7642
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7750 amid weaker USD, covid woes
AUD/USD is back in the red, heading towards 0.7750 despite broad US dollar weakness. The dollar tumbles alongside Treasury yields, as markets assess the recent surge in the yields while surging covid cases globally remain a cause for concern. Focus on US CPI.
GBP/USD extending the upside but naked 1.3605 to be restested?
GBP/USD is moving higher in Asia, printing fresh highs for the week. US dollar runs out of juice as US yields ease, pound firmer on BOE. BOE Governor Bailey talked down the prospect of negative rates in the UK.
Gold raises a bear flag on the 4-hour chart
Gold gains ground in Asia as the US 10-year yield extends overnight drop. The bounce from Monday's one-month low of $1,816 has taken the shape of a bear flag pattern on the 4-hour chart. A move below the lower end of the flag would confirm a breakdown.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse in April and May. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
Dollar index snaps three-day winning streak
The dollar index fell by 0.41% on Tuesday, ending a three-day winning run, which saw the battered index rise from 89.32 to 90.73, tracking an uptick in the US treasury yields. A strong dollar will be a key theme to watch out for in 2021, according to a fund manager.