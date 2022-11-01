AUD/USD drops to 0.6420 as RBA hikes interest rate by 25 bps for the second time

- AUD/USD has slipped sharply to near 0.6420 for the second consecutive 25 bps rate hike
- An upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data also supported the antipodean.
- The DXY has slipped to 111.30 as investors shrugged off uncertainty ahead of Fed policy.
The AUD/USD has witnessed a steep fall to near 0.6420 pair as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) for the second time. The decision has remained in line with the projections and the Official Cash Rate (OCR) has increased to 2.85%. RBA Governor Philip Lower has preferred a less-hawkish policy approach to sustain economic prospects in accordance with the primary objective of brining price stability.
This week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the inflation rate for the third quarter at 7.3%, higher than the consensus of 7.0% and the prior release of 6.1%. Responses were mixed from economists on rate projections in between the continuation of a 25 bps rate hike as reported in October or a return to a 50 bps rate hike structure.
In early Tokyo, aussie bulls were also strengthened by the release of upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data landed higher at 49.2 vs. the projections of 49.0 and the prior release of 48.1. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and rising manufacturing activities in the dragon economy support antipodean.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a steep fall to near 111.30 as uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s monetary policy has been shrugged off. S&P500 futures have rebounded in the Tokyo session after a bearish Monday. The 500-stock basket has recovered half of its Monday’s losses and is eyeing more gains ahead. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 4.03%.
As per the projections, Fed chair Jerome Powell will hike the interest rates by 75 bps for the fourth time as inflationary pressures haven’t shown evidence of exhaustion yet.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.644
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.6398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6355
|Daily SMA50
|0.6576
|Daily SMA100
|0.6747
|Daily SMA200
|0.6986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6428
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6368
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6400 on RBA's expected 25 bps rate hike
AUD/USD pares gains in a delayed reaction to the RBA's expected 25 bps rate hike outcome. Investors assess the RBA policy statement, as the pair holds the 0.6400 level amid a broadly weaker US dollar and a risk-on market profile.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 148.50 amid Japan's jawboning
USD/JPY remains under selling pressure below 148.50, as the US dollar is feeling the pull of gravity amid falling Treasury yields. The improvement in the market mood is weighing on the dollar amid Japanese verbal intervention.
Gold bulls face uphill task below $1,650, Fed eyed
Gold price is seeing a tepid bounce, as the Fed meeting gets underway. Bulls are coming up for the last dance, snapping a three-day decline, as the upbeat market mood and position readjustments in the US dollar lend support to the bright metal.
Ethereum price has rallied 25% in the last week, is it still bullish?
Ethereum price has been an amazing altcoin to trade as it has seen explosive growth in the last week. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has managed to retrace and stay above a crucial support level, making way for another run-up.
Trick or treat? Central banks leave markets on tenterhooks
It was an uneventful session for markets at the start of this week, although there was a decidedly risk off tone, stocks fell and the dollar surged, rising nearly 0.8%, with broad based decline in both the euro and GBP.