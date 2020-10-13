AUD/USD drops on US dollar strength in the Tokyo open

- AUD/USD sinks below the 0.72 level on USD strength.
- A rebound in the greenback could be in the making from support.
- Stimulus and vaccine hopes have been diluted in recent trade.
AUD/USD has been pressured in the Tokyo open, falling from the 0.7210 highs to a low of 0.7178.
The US dollar is catching a bid on Asia, rising some 0.1% and taking down a vulnerable Aussie following the Chinese ban of Australian coal.
There is still some doubts as to whether this is going to come to fruition, according to Australia as Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.
Birmingham said, “we do not have proof that this is occurring” during an interview with Sky News. He has said the Government is aware of the reports and was discussing the issue with the industry.
The timeline for restrictions is unclear at this stage, and this isn’t the first time in 2020 that reports of Chinese restrictions on Australian coal have featured in a similar unconfirmed way.
DXY bulls eye break of 93.25
Meanwhile, Reuters report that Johnson & Johnson have paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a participant with an unexplained illness, a development that can be attributed to risk-off flows in Tokyo supporting the greenback.
The USD has underperformed against the backdrop of stronger equities of late, but there are growing uncertainties that could play into the hands of the greenback.
Risks are growing that renewed stimulus measures may arrive too late to avoid a marked deterioration in activity, and thus the greenback may otherwise find support again.
''We are of the view that risks associated with covid-19, US-China tensions and the possibility of a contested US election are significant enough for the safe-haven USD to be boosted by short-covering in the coming months,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
The DXY is consolidating at support and this could be the makings of a significant correction. 93.25 is a key resistance.
Meanwhile, we have China’s September month Trade Balance slated as the next risk event on the economic calendar.
Forecasts suggest that the headline Trade Balance will expand from $58.9B to $59.9B in the stated month.
AUD/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.7209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7175
|Daily SMA50
|0.721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7078
|Daily SMA200
|0.6784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7242
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7202
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
