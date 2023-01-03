  • AUD/USD has witnessed a sell-off despite better-than-projected Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
  • China’s Manufacturing PMI has landed at 49.0, higher than the consensus of 48.8.
  • S&P500 futures have displayed a sell-off, portraying a risk-off market mood.

The AUD/USD pair is displaying a perpendicular fall and has dropped sharply to near 0.6773 despite the IHS Markit reporting better-than-anticipated Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data has landed at 49.0, higher than the consensus of 48.8 but lower than the prior release of 49.4.

The street was expecting a decline in the PMI numbers after observing negative cues from China’s official Manufacturing PMI data. Last week, China’s official Manufacturing PMI data dropped to 47.0 vs. the expectations of 49.2 and the former release of 48.0. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and the extent of manufacturing activities in China impact the Australian Dollar.

In early Tokyo, the Australian Dollar didn’t react much to the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data.  The economic data has dropped to 50.2 vs. the consensus and the prior release of 50.4.

Meanwhile, investors are getting risk-averse and surrendering longs in risk-perceived assets. S&P500 futures have witnessed a steep fall after a long weekend in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed a rebound move after dropping to near 103.20. The USD Index is gaining traction as the street is expecting a higher interest rate peak by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to combat stubborn inflation in the United States economy.

There is no denying the fact that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US economy has dropped after peaking around 9.1%. The labor market is still tight and attracting higher wages for maintaining the equilibrium, which could fetch the traction back into the inflation gamut. Analysts at TD Securities are of the view that the terminal rate will reach a range of 5.25-5.50% by the May Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting."

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6779
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.6805
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6744
Daily SMA50 0.6655
Daily SMA100 0.664
Daily SMA200 0.686
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6825
Previous Daily Low 0.6793
Previous Weekly High 0.6821
Previous Weekly Low 0.671
Previous Monthly High 0.6893
Previous Monthly Low 0.6629
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.679
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6776
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6839
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6853

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

