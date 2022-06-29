- AUD/USD bears are moving in as the US dollar strengthens in risk-off.
- DXY has rallied to beyond 105 the figure, dragging commodity currencies lower.
At 0.6875, AUD/USD is lower on the day by some 0.4% as the US dollar springs back to life, rallying through the 105 figure as measured against a basket of currencies via the DXY index. The dollar index (DXY), which measures the greenback against six counterparts, ticked up 0.51% to 105.08. The two-decade high of 105.79 was struck on June 15. Quarter-end rebalancing of portfolios is also feeding into higher volatility in financial markets.
The greenback has edged higher on Wednesday as the euro gave back earlier gains despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde saying the era of ultra-low inflation that preceded the pandemic is unlikely to return. The ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates in July for the first time in a decade, following its global peers, to try to cool accelerating inflation, though economists are divided on the magnitude of any hike.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said there was a risk that interest rate increases will slow the economy too much, but persistent inflation was the bigger worry. Additionally, US stocks fell on Wednesday as traders' concern over the impact of hefty rate increases on the US economy bites. US data showed that growth contracted in the first quarter amid a record trade deficit. This is on the heels of a report from Tuesday that showed consumer confidence hit a 16-month low.
Eyes on the RBA
Meanwhile, the Aussie had otherwise found some support on Wednesday as upbeat domestic data provided a temporary distraction from worries about a global recession. reuters reported that Australian Retail Sales surprised with a solid increase of 0.9% in May handily topping forecasts of a 0.4% gain. The news agency reported that Sales were up a sizable 10.4% on May last year, though some of that is due to higher prices rather than volumes.
The data has encouraged demand for the Aussie due to the expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will have more confidence that consumers can handle higher interest rates as it prepares for another likely hike at its July policy meeting next week. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has previously suggested that drastic tightening would seriously damage the economy. Rates are seen up around 3.25% by the end of the year and near 4% in 2023 and investors are odds-on for another rise of 50 basis points to 1.35%, and for a similar move in August.
Net AUD short positions fell for a third consecutive week following the hawkish comments from RBA Governor Lowe and more optimism regarding the outlook for China’s economy could bring further support in the next set of data. In this regard, we saw the Aussie rally when China slashed the quarantine time for inbound travellers by half on Tuesday. Higher commodity prices have also had a positive impact on Australia’s terms of trade.
''We expect AUD/USD to hold close to current levels on a 1-month view and rise moderately to the 0.73 area by year-end,'' analysts at Rabobank said.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7037
|Daily SMA50
|0.7072
|Daily SMA100
|0.7208
|Daily SMA200
|0.7229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6965
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6903
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.0500
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a rebound after having dropped below 1.0500 earlier in the day. FOMC Chairman Powell's relatively optimistic comments on the economic outlook provided a boost to the dollar in the second half of the day, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, trades near mid-1.2100s
GBP/USD fell to its lowest level in nearly two weeks near 1.2100 but managed to stage a rebound. With the dollar preserving its strength on the back of FOMC Chairman Powell's hawkish comments, however, the pair stays in negative territory near 1.2150.
Gold steadies near $1,820 following earlier drop
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction and seems to have steadied near $1,820, where it closed on Tuesday. Despite the broad-based dollar strength, XAU/USD holds its ground amid a more-than-2% decline seen in the 10-year US yield.
Fresh lows for crypto markets in sight as recovery gains come undone
Bitcoin price faced an intense sell-off as it approached the recent weekly open, indicating that investors are looking to book profits. This downswing has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to take a dip as well.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!