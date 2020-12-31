AUD/USD crosses 0.7700 despite mixed China PMI data

- AUD/USD rises to the fresh high since April 2018 following China’s NBS PMI data.
- The headline Manufacturing PMI eased to 51.9 but Non-Manufacturing PMI jumped to a three-month high of 55.7.
- Risk-tone remains positive tracking Wall Street gains and Brexit deal passage amid a light calendar.
- US stimulus, virus updates are the key before the year ends.
AUD/USD jumps to the highest in 32 months while flashing 0.7706 top during early Thursday. In doing so, the Aussie pair cheered upbeat risk-on mood while also taking positive clues from the mixed readings of China’s official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for December.
As per the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of China, December’s Manufacturing PMI eased from 52.4 prior and 52.0 forecast to 51.9 while the Non-Manufacturing PMI rose past-52.4 forecast and 56.4 previous readouts to 55.7.
Other than the mixed data from the biggest customer, AUD/USD buyers also cheer US dollar weakness and the mild risk-on sentiment. The US dollar index (DXY) dropped to the fresh low since April 2018 the previous, currently down 0.05% around 89.57, as policymakers struggled to pass $2,000 paychecks while the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes regain traction at home.
On the contrary, global markets expect the stimulus to roll out sooner as Joe Biden is up for taking the White House in January. Also favoring the risks could be the covid vaccine developments.
Meanwhile, the latest news that the US sent two bombers to the Middle East and two guided missiles to the Taiwan Strait challenges the risks. Further, chatters that Sydney is up for extra activity restrictions due to the latest virus resurgence also probe the AUD/USD buyers amid a light calendar.
That said, S&P 500 Futures print 0.10% gains while Australia’s ASX 200 drop 0.64% by press time.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events and the New Year Eve holidays in multiple markets will keep challenging the AUD/USD moves. However, the bulls are likely to keep the rein by the end of 2020.
Technical analysis
Having successfully breached the 32-month top of 0.7675, AUD/USD is ready to challenge April 2018 peak surrounding 0.7815. Meanwhile, any downside below December 17 top near 0.7640 can probe the bulls for a short-term.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7701
|Today Daily Change
|25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|0.7676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7543
|Daily SMA50
|0.7362
|Daily SMA100
|0.7281
|Daily SMA200
|0.6997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7687
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7619
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7461
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7623
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7794
