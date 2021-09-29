AUD/USD could fall as lows as 0.6500 – Wells Fargo

The outlook remains for further potential weakness in the Australian dollar, followed by only a gradual rebound over time, argue analysts at Wells Fargo. They point out that given stringent lockdowns that have been in place, activity could surprise to the downside, as could the Australian currency.
Key Quotes:
“Our base case is for an underwhelming performance by the Australian dollar over the medium term. That said, we suspect the risks are still likely tilted toward a larger initial decline and a smaller medium-term rebound.”
“Authorities are still facing challenges in getting the latest COVID outbreak under control, especially in New South Wales and Victoria. GDP could fall more than expected in Q3 and rise less than expected in Q4, both factors that could weigh on the Australian dollar.”
“The RBA has already delayed the next review of the pace of bond purchases until February 2022. Should growth and inflation trends remain muted, that date could get pushed back further, which would also restrain the Australian currency.
Australia's commodity prices (measured in U.S. dollar terms) fell 6% in August. An even sharper decline is possible in coming months—especially with growing concerns surrounding China's economy—and this commodity price weakness would likely be negative for Australia's currency.”
“In this less favorable scenario, the AUD/USD exchange rate could fall as low as $0.6500, and may struggle to get back to even $0.7000 over the medium term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is surging alongside an increase in US yields related to upcoming Fed tapering. The greenback is also benefiting from safe-haven flows. Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde are speaking
GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis
GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in a panel.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further
Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Following a rapid rise since the end of last week, the US Treasury bond yields witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.