- AUD/USD continues to tumble for the second day in the week, currently trading at 0.6606.
- US debt ceiling discussions, strong labor market data, and Fed speakers boost USD strength.
- Australia’s jobs report shows the economy lost 27,100 jobs, pushing the unemployment rate from 3.5% to 3.7% in April.
AUD/USD tumbles for the second day in the week after Wednesday’s pause formed a doji, but a break of an upslope support trendline, opened the door for further losses. Reasons like a positive sentiment due to debt ceiling negotiations, solid economic data from the United States (US ), and Fed speakers were the main drivers of the US Dollar (USD) appreciation against the Australian Dollar (AUD). At the time of writing, the AUD/USD Is trading at 0.6606.
AUD weakens on disappointing jobs report, while USD got bolstered by positive US economic data
Wall Street continues to print gains amidst an upbeat market sentiment. The US debt ceiling discussions would continue through the latest comments by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said it’s essential to have an agreement principle this week and emphasized that the US Congress must vote next week to meet the “default” deadline.
Aside from these comments, a strong labor market report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that unemployment claims continued to downtrend. Initial Jobless Claims for the last week ending on May 13 rose by 242K below estimates and the prior’s week figures of 254K, though it should be said that figures from the last’s week were “inflated” by fraud in a claims report in Massachusets.
Meantime, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index plunged to -10.4, less than the estimated fall of -19.8, and improved compared to April’s -31.3. The improvement is mainly attributed to a recovery in new orders, though the employment subcomponent deteriorated while a price gauge rose. Although hiring moderated, higher prices paid by producers would deter the Federal Reserve (Fed) from pausing its tightening cycle.
Therefore, the AUD/USD continued its downtrend and hit a daily low of 0.6604 as US data hit the screens. The US Dollar Index is soaring sharply more than 0.50%, up at 103.574, about to test the 2017 high of 103.820. A breach of the latter could weigh on the AUD/USD, which is about to dive below the 0.6600 figure, with the following support area found at the April 28 low of 0.6573.
The AUD/USD weakened during Thursday’s Asian session; the latest Australian jobs report showed the economy lost 27,100 jobs, and the unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.7% in April. Even though it remains at historically low levels, the report could help the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hit its inflation target of 2%-3%. The market expects the RBA to hold rates unchanged at its June 7 meeting.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair remains downward biased and might accelerate its fall toward the April 18 low of 0.6573, followed by a test of the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.6564. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in bearish territory, suggesting selling pressure remains in charge, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) shifted to negative readings, supporting a continuation of the downtrend.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6607
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.6659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6685
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.6719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6629
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6636
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6646
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.