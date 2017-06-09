AUD/USD: consolidating just below the 0.80 handle, awaiting the next catalyst in Asia

AUD/USD: consolidating just below the 0.80 handle, awaiting the next catalyst in AsiaBy Ross J Burland
Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7995, down -0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.8023 and low at 0.7964.
AUD/USD is consolidating back below the 0.80 handle in a volatile market today. The US dollar has caught a bid, but currently flat on the day in the DXY having been down earlier in the shift, trading between 91.988 - 92.375.
Trump sides with Democrats on interim debt-limit fix - Bloomberg
The markets are fickle while risks appetite ebbs on the N.Korean risk while otherwise, the commodity sector is roaring (copper well bid +0.84%) and half the market is still looking for yield with the benchmark 10years higher today at 2.1029%, up + 2.10% on the session so far. It is worth keeping an eye on copper that has moved through a key intermediate-term swing resistance level while the Aussie has not and could play catch up on a break of resistance 0.8020. For the day ahead, there could be a catalyst in the trade balance and retail sales figures for July.
AUD/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that according to the 4 hours chart, the pair has room to extend its advance, given that the intraday decline met buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, and also the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, at 0.7965.
"In the same chart," Valeria added, "technical indicators are slowly aiming to regain the upside after a period of consolidation within a positive territory. Beyond the mentioned daily high, the pair has scope to extend its gains up to 0.8065, the yearly high set last July."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.