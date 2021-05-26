AUD/USD consolidates daily gains around 0.7780

- AUD/USD is closing in on 0.7200 on Wednesday.
- NZD's impressive performance helped AUD gather strength during Asian session.
- US Dollar Index posts small recovery gains following two-day decline.
The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours and reached a fresh weekly high of 0.7796 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.4% on the day at 0.7780.
AUD capitalizes on NZD rally
The sharp upsurge witnessed in the NZD/USD pair following the hawkish shift seen in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's policy outlook helped positively-correlated AUD/USD push higher. NZD/USD is currently trading at its highest level in three months at 0.7309, rising more than 1% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the data from Australia showed that the Westpac Leading Index declined to 0.2% in April from 0.45% in March but this reading failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which closed the first two trading days of the week in the negative territory, is staging a technical correction and posting small daily gains at 89.75, limiting AUD/USD's upside for the time being.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket on Wednesday and the risk perception could impact the USD's market valuation. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures and the Nasdaq Futures are both up 0.3%, suggesting that the greenback could have a tough time attracting investors in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.778
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.7751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7765
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.776
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
