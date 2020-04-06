AUD/USD clings to modest gains, lacks follow-through beyond mid-0.6000s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gains some positive traction amid a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment.
  • Coronavirus jitters continue to benefit the USD’s safe-haven status and capped the upside.

The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through beyond mid-0.6000s.

The pair gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak amid a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment.

A decline in fatalities from the COVID-19 boosted investors' confidence and the same was evident from strong gains in the US equity futures, which provided a modest lift to the perceived riskier aussie.

However, persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continue benefitting the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors capping gains.

The market concerns were further fueled by Friday's US monthly jobs report, which showed that the economy lost 701K jobs in March and the unemployment rate spiked to 4.4% from 3.5% previous.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from levels beyond the 0.6200 mark is already over and positioning for any further positive move.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful trading impetus.

Short-term technical outlook

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6028
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 0.5997
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6093
Daily SMA50 0.6437
Daily SMA100 0.6654
Daily SMA200 0.6748
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6076
Previous Daily Low 0.598
Previous Weekly High 0.6214
Previous Weekly Low 0.598
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6016
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5959
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5921
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5863
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6056
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6114
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

