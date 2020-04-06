AUD/USD clings to modest gains, lacks follow-through beyond mid-0.6000s

- AUD/USD gains some positive traction amid a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment.
- Coronavirus jitters continue to benefit the USD’s safe-haven status and capped the upside.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through beyond mid-0.6000s.
The pair gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak amid a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment.
A decline in fatalities from the COVID-19 boosted investors' confidence and the same was evident from strong gains in the US equity futures, which provided a modest lift to the perceived riskier aussie.
However, persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continue benefitting the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors capping gains.
The market concerns were further fueled by Friday's US monthly jobs report, which showed that the economy lost 701K jobs in March and the unemployment rate spiked to 4.4% from 3.5% previous.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from levels beyond the 0.6200 mark is already over and positioning for any further positive move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful trading impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6028
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.5997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6093
|Daily SMA50
|0.6437
|Daily SMA100
|0.6654
|Daily SMA200
|0.6748
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6076
|Previous Daily Low
|0.598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5921
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.
GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.
XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend
XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.
Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region
Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.
WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.