AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.6900 handle, lacks follow-through

• The USD remains on the defensive amid growing bets for a Fed rate cut.
• US-China trade tensions might keep a lid on any strong follow-through.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias at the start of a new trading week and is currently placed at near two-week tops, just below mid-0.6900s.
The pair built on last week's goodish bounce from multi-month lows and the uptick was supported by a softer tone surrounding the US Dollar, which remained on the defensive amid growing bets for a Fed rate cut.
The greenback retreated farther from two-year tops and continues to be weighed down by Friday's weaker than expected US durable goods orders data, which added to the view that the economy is losing momentum.
The report came a day after the US data indicated that manufacturing activity in May dropped to the slowest pace in almost a decade and fueled speculations that the Fed might consider cutting rates before the year-end.
However, the recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions, which had been one of the key factors influencing sentiment surrounding the China-proxy Australian Dollar, might keep a lid on any runaway rally.
Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump's latest comments, saying that we are not ready to make a deal with China clearly suggested that the world's two largest economies are nowhere near to reach any trade pact.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term or positioning for any further near-term recovery move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6933
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6959
|Daily SMA50
|0.7051
|Daily SMA100
|0.7094
|Daily SMA200
|0.7139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6935
|Previous Daily Low
|0.688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.