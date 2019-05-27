More comments flowing in from the US President Trump, as he sheds some lights on the US-China trade relations while talking about North Korean missile tests.

Not bothered by North Korea's launch of short range missiles.

Satisfied with the direction on the North Korea situation.

Kim understands that only 'bad' can happen with nukes.

China probably wishes they didn't try to renegotiate the deal.

He bets China wish they had made the deal earlier.

Thinks will have a deal with China sometime in the future.

Will have a deal with China, and another one with Japan.

The US has an 'unbelievably' large imbalance with Japan on trade.

Not seeking regime change in Iran.